Vincent Kompany has the media in stitches in hilarious response to question at Burnley FC press conference

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany said that “transparency is a big thing” after being unveiled as Sean Dyche’s successor in June.

By Dan Black
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 5:12 pm

And the Manchester City legend was typically open and honest during his latest press conference at the Arthur Bellamy Media Centre at Gawthorpe.

The four-time Premier League winner was in conversation with the voice of ‘Clarets Player’, Phil Bird, when previewing Friday’s fixture at home to Championship high-fliers Norwich City.

The club commentator posed the question: "Friday to Friday this week you'll have enjoyed a couple of days on the training pitch?"

To which Kompany responded: "I thought you were going to say 'you will have enjoyed a couple of days on the piss'. It's the way you were building up the question!"

Needless to say the room erupted with laughter at the 36-year-old Belgian’s hilarious response.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley walks out prior to the Sky Bet Championship between Burnley and Hull City at Turf Moor on August 16, 2022 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
