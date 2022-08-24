Vincent Kompany excited by Darko Churlinov’s potential

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old North Macedonia international forward made his full debut for the Clarets at Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday in the EFL Cup.

And he gave a glimpse of what is to come, showing intelligent movement in dragging two defenders out of position to enable Manuel Benson to go for goal, while quick feet created a yard of space to try his luck, with his effort cleared by the home defence.

Churlinov, signed from VfB Stuttgart last Friday, also worked hard against the ball.

STUTTGART, GERMANY - AUGUST 07: Darko Churlinov of VfB Stuttgart is tackled by Hugo Novoa of RB Leipzig during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig at Mercedes-Benz Arena on August 07, 2022 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

He lined up off Ashley Barnes in a 4-2-3-1 system, but also popped up wider on either side, and Kompany said: “Number one, we try to look for players with intensity, because without that you get exposed.

“And number two, you want players who are going to feel comfortable in those situations, and there were a couple of moments he received the ball between the lines and he was driving at the line, works his way in and out, and so he will understand the other lads’ game, and they will understand his.

“I look towards the rate of improvement the team still has, and in our team that’s a very positive sign.”