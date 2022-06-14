Vincent Kompany envisages "incredible future" at Burnley

The Manchester City starts life as Clarets boss in the Championship, with the club relegated after six-successive seasons in the Premier League, but he is eager to get up and running and try and build on the culture Dyche established in the best part of a decade at the helm.

The Belgian bought into the project presented to him by chairman Alan Pace, and he admits he turned down a number of offers to take the reins at Turf Moor.

Asked about those other interested clubs – with Borussia Moenchengladbach believed to be one – he said: "It's true, I have had other offers, and when I laid down the offers on the table, some of them were perhaps more appealing in terms of name, and in terms of what they would represent to the wider public, but I had a chance to look into that, into great depth, into everything that Burnley was and wanted to achieve - I'm not saying it's easy, but I saw a path that was different from other places.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Anderlecht's head coach Vincent Kompany celebrates after winning a soccer match between RSC Anderlecht and RAFC Antwerp, Thursday 12 May 2022 in Antwerp, on day 4 of the Champions' play-offs of the 2021-2022 'Jupiler Pro League' first division of the Belgian championship. BELGA PHOTO VIRGINIE LEFOUR (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP) (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

"And yeah, so I see a plan, I see good people, I want to work with people that are already in Burnley, I'm allowed as well to bring some good people with me, and together, you know, without necessarily having to change everything, you can kind of pick the core of the things you really appreciate about the club so far, which is the culture, how honest people can be, how warm and friendly people can be to each other, and then you add something that you think is a detail that will take all of this good stuff already to the next level.

"So to make a short answer long, I've chosen this project because I know that after a difficult start will come an incredible future.”

And he is looking forward to the challenge: “I'm excited, I'm happy, I'm proud, I'm willing to work hard, I'm willing to share as well you know, put all my energy into this, so it's something that you can't describe.