The two-time Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month recipient suggested that a number of his stars will be absent for the game against play-off hopefuls Norwich City.

With Taylor Harwood-Bellis out long-term, and Johann Berg Gudmundsson and Manuel Benson doubts for the clash with the Canaries, it seems the Clarets’ issues run much deeper than that.

The 36-year-old Manchester City legend was reluctant to give the names of individuals who won’t be travelling with the team to Norfolk, but the ex-Belgium international inferred that injury and illness had ripped through his squad this week.

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Vincent Kompany the manager of Burnley looks on during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Burnley at Vitality Stadium on January 07, 2023 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Addressing the media at Gawthorpe, he said: "There might be a case where you see our team on Saturday and you think there are a lot of injuries and there are a lot of people missing, then by the time we play Preston a week later you will think that we've got a big squad and everybody is back.

"We're in a bit of a period where we've got a few people missing left and right with niggles, knocks and illness here and there, and we have to manage that towards this weekend. It's important that for this big run of games coming up that we'll have a very competitive squad again.

"We've had a bit of a rough week, it is what it is. It's nothing bad, but sometimes they all come at once and you'll discover that on Saturday.