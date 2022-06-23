Vincent Kompany closes in on first Burnley signing

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international – who already has 15 caps to his name – spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall, after helping Blackpool win promotion from League One the previous campaign.

Stevenage-born, Ballard could even be unveiled as soon as Friday, when Kompany will also face the media for the first time since being officially announced as boss last Tuesday.

The player is scheduled to have his medical, with the player valued so highly by his current club, they could insist on a clause where they could match any potential bids in future from other clubs should Ballard impress with the Clarets.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - JUNE 12: Jonny Evans of Northern Ireland celebrates with Daniel Ballard after scoring their team's second goal during the UEFA Nations League League C Group 2 match between Northern Ireland and Cyprus at Windsor Park on June 12, 2022 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Kompany was short in the centre back area, having seen Ben Mee and James Tarkowski move on before he took the reins, with both out of contract.