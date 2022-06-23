Vincent Kompany closes in on first Burnley signing

The 22-year-old Northern Ireland international – who already has 15 caps to his name – spent last season on loan in the Championship with Millwall, after helping Blackpool win promotion from League One the previous campaign.
Stevenage-born, Ballard could even be unveiled as soon as Friday, when Kompany will also face the media for the first time since being officially announced as boss last Tuesday.
The player is scheduled to have his medical, with the player valued so highly by his current club, they could insist on a clause where they could match any potential bids in future from other clubs should Ballard impress with the Clarets.
Kompany was short in the centre back area, having seen Ben Mee and James Tarkowski move on before he took the reins, with both out of contract.
He now has Nathan Collins – the subject of much speculation, Kevin Long and Bobby Thomas at his disposal, while a loan for Manchester City’s Taylor Harwood-Bellis is also a strong possibility.