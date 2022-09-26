The 21-year-old, who scored seven goals in 21 starts for Charleroi in the Belgian Pro League, has featured for less than an hour since his summer switch to Turf Moor.

The Mechelen-born winger has replaced Nathan Tella on two occasions; firstly during the Lancashire derby against Preston North End at Deepdale and then again in the 2-1 victory over Bristol City.

"I think you've all seen what I've seen; there's plenty more to come," said Kompany. "We had an idea in this transfer window to make sure that we brought in this type of profile.

"I think he'll have an impact in the short-term, but he's a player that's only going to get better. What he's shown is exciting for us, in his tools of qualities, in that period of time when he played his very first minutes.

"We still have the expectation that a player like him can do a lot for us in the short term. But the good thing with him is that every minute he gets is an opportunity for him to show what he's shown in the last game."

Kompany, a four-time Premier League winner with Manchester City, is hugely excited about what the ex-Lommel prospect can offer the Clarets in the Championship.

The Etihad legend is confident that Zaroury could make an instant impact, given the impression he's made following his recent cameos for the club.

However, due to the physicality and competitiveness of the division, the Burnley boss is approaching his summer signing's inauguration into the side with caution.

"Once he gets a start, which I'm sure he'll get, he'll be another player to look out for," said the 36-year-old. "With these guys you've just got to be patient, he's in a good environment, he's learning every day because this league is a very tough one for wingers.