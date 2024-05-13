Vincent Kompany already plotting Burnley's instant return to Premier League after relegation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Vincent Kompany is immediately plotting Burnley’s return to the Premier League following the confirmation of their relegation.

The Clarets will be lining up in the Championship again next season after lasting just one year in the top flight.

While understandably deflated, Kompany insists there is no time for his players to “moan” or “sulk” and must instantly turn their focus to getting back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

While it’s been a harsh lesson for the Clarets, taking just five wins all season with one game still left to play, Kompany believes those lessons will prove invaluable in the long run.

“Every game is a lesson, every defeat is a lesson, every win is even a lesson,” he said.

“We will definitely make the exercise [of reflecting where things went wrong], it’s very valuable. But the biggest thing is to keep the energy high. If the energy drops, no matter what lessons you’ve learned, it’s gone.

“There’s absolutely zero chance while I’m in the building that this is something that will happen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 11: Vincent Kompany, Manager of Burnley, applauds the fans after the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Burnley FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

“On Tuesday, because we have a longer approach to the next game, it’s all out and we keep working on the next steps.

“One last thing I said last year, I said we were club number 21 in England because everybody wanted to make the big statements when we had the trophy. I said we’re club number 21.

“Now we’re number 19. Hopefully we can remain 21 or 22 next season and the goal is to try and shoot out of that middle bit where we are right now.

“But still, the club is alive and ambitious.”

With one game still left to play, coming against Nottingham Forest next week, Kompany doesn’t want his players to think their summer holidays start early.

He added: “Last year, we had two months of the season where we were already promoted and we had to play for what? In that time we had to prepare for next season, which was the Premier League and we kept our standards high.