VIDEO Harlequins rugby player: 'Meeting Burnley boss Sean Dyche was the best day of my life'

A professional rugby player has called meeting Burnley FC manager Sean Dyche "the best day of my life" after the Clarets boss travelled down to West London to meet with staff and players at Harlequins.

Famed as Dyche's doppelgänger, Quins Number 8 James Chisholm has in the past dressed up as the Burnley manager for fancy dress, adopting the football manager's gruff voice and donning a Clarets tie. This time, he surprised a few of his teammates by welcoming the real Sean Dyche to speak to the group.

With a few members of the Quins squad visibly taken-aback when he turned up, Dyche was welcomed to raucous applause and cheers from the players, who were clearly delighted that the Burnley boss had travelled down to speak to them.

Keen to learn about how concepts such as squad management, one-on-one player management, and team culture, Dyche was meeting with Harlequins' director of rugby, Paul Gustard, who said having the Burnley manager there was "sensational".