Victorious Millwall boss makes telling claim about Burnley's 'lack of ideas' in the final third

Victorious Millwall boss Neil Harris felt Burnley “ran out of ideas” during their laboured defeat at The Den.

The Clarets delivered arguably their worst display of the season to lose for only the second time this season as a result of Jake Cooper’s header.

Scott Parker’s side once again lacked any ideas in the final third, producing just one shot on target from their 65 per cent possession.

“It was a really, really strong Millwall performance playing at The Den,” Harris told Sky Sports.

“I thought Burnley ran out of ideas quite quickly against us and I thought our shape and discipline was outstanding.

“We played on the front foot, we were aggressive when we could be and we grew into the game.

“I thought Burnley were better for the first 20 minutes and posed a couple of questions, but then we just got better and better. I couldn’t see them scoring a goal against us and I thought we were the better team.

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Neil Harris, Manager of Millwall, looks on prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall FC and Burnley FC at The Den on November 03, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Davidson/Getty Images)

“We knew the threat Burnley would pose us in one-vs-one areas so we allowed them to have the ball and our full-backs did extremely well.

“You just need a moment, don’t you? Jake Cooper has done that for us a few times, so I’m really pleased for him. It was a brilliant header.

“After that, I thought if anyone was going to get the game’s second goal it was going to be us on the counter-attack.

“Just looking at the stats and the Expected Goals (xG), Burnley’s was just above 0.1 and ours was nearly at one, so we deserved to win the game.”