'Very special': Maxime Esteve reflects on his start to life at Burnley and transition to the Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Maxime Esteve is loving every minute of life in East Lancashire following his move to Burnley.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Frenchman has become a real fans’ favourite since signing from Montpellier, initially on loan during the January transfer window before making it permanent in the summer.

The centre-back has started every league game so far this season and has looked a class above the Championship – no more so than against Preston North End on Saturday when he produced a Man of the Match performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite only being at the club for nine months, the 22-year-old feels like part of the furniture at Turf Moor – and Esteve is delighted with the personal bond he’s struck up both on and off the pitch.

“For me it’s very special, I’m very, very happy and I repeat this every time,” he told BBC Radio Lancashire.

“It’s very important for a player to be happy. The fans are absolutely crazy with me and I really love it.

“My Mum was here [for the Preston game], my wife too so she is proud. I’m happy so I must say thank you to the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 21: Maxime Esteve of Burnley applauds the fans at the end of the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Portsmouth FC at Turf Moor on September 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Richard Martin-Roberts/Getty Images)

“It’s the first time here for my Mum at the Turf. She wanted a win so I’m a bit disappointed about this!”

Given Esteve was one of Burnley’s best performers in the Premier League last season, it’s no surprise he’s taken to the Championship so well.

While the defender is still getting used to a new level, he’s seemingly made the transition with ease.

“There is a lot of long balls so it’s different, but I’m learning as this is my first time in the Championship,” Esteve added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve played in all nine games and my objective is to play in all of the games.

“There are a lot of games in a row so I’m still learning about this for recovery, but it’s a good experience.”

While Esteve is now away on international duty with France Under-21s, he’s already thinking of Burnley’s next game at Hillsborough on October 19.

“I hope the Sheffield Wednesday game comes around very soon. I hope it comes very fast,” he said.

“We play away three times out of our next four games, so it’s important to win these types of games.”