Verdict: The five-second snapshot during QPR humbling that sums up Burnley's remarkable campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was one very specific moment in this match that perhaps sums up Burnley’s season.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It wasn’t one of Burnley’s exquisite attacks, full of one and two-touch passing that saw them tear through QPR at will. Nor was it a clinical finish, or even a sublime piece of skill or artistry.

Instead, it was a five-second passage of play that occurred on the stroke of half-time while the Clarets were already three goals to the good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Burnley corner broke down on the edge of the QPR box as Josh Brownhill tried to find an opening. The hosts immediately broke with a rare attack through Karamoko Dembele.

Initially, Connor Roberts is the only man to beat, but within the blink of an eye eight Burnley players are surrounding the ball after busting a gut to get back and protect their goal.

If you haven’t seen it, don’t just take my word for it. Head to social media now and dig it out, because clips have been doing the rounds and rightfully so.

For as impressive as Burnley were at Loftus Road in their final away game of the season, and this is arguably the best they’ve played, it was their hunger and desire that shone through.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley players celebrate the win over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Relentless

It’s this very attitude that is the overriding reason why the Clarets are heading for a second-straight 100-point Championship season, should they beat Millwall next week.

Scott Parker’s side could easily have allowed their performance levels to drop after Easter Monday’s promotion party. But in reality that was never going to happen. Parker would never allow it.

That much was obvious when the Clarets boss made just one change from the Sheffield United win, with Luca Koleosho impressing on his first league start since New Year’s Day in place of Marcus Edwards.

Jeremy Sarmiento celebrates his second goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

He was in no mood to be generous, handing out minutes for some of his fringe players just for the sake of it. Burnley have a title to win. They might not win it, it’s still in Leeds United’s hands, remember. But the Clarets certainly played like champions at Loftus Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, they’ve played like champions for the entirety of the season. As mentioned, they will finish in treble digits with a final day victory against Millwall, who have the play-offs to play for next week.

Parker’s side are now unbeaten in 32 league games (say that again and let it sink in). By the time they’re next in action, they won’t have lost a league game in 182 days.

After conceding in four of their last five games, Burnley have now matched the all-time English record for the number of clean sheets in a season, with 30. They’ll no doubt want to better that stat next week and take the record for themselves.

Jeremy Sarmiento celebrates his second goal against Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

And for all the talk of ‘boring’ Burnley this season, mostly from supporters of rival clubs, only two sides (Leeds and Norwich City) have outscored them this term. Not too shabby, eh, after all those goalless draws?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominant

The gulf in class in this game was evident right from the off. Burnley might not be a Premier League side just yet, but they certainly looked every inch of one as they demolished the hapless Hoops.

The away side took just nine minutes to register their first, as Josh Cullen netted a rare goal with a lovely striker’s finish, having found himself in the unusual position of latching onto a nutmegged Josh Brownhill through-ball before slotting home.

The first-half was such a one-sided affair, it really could have been anything. Burnley were simply toying with the hosts, a three-goal cushion at the interval didn’t really do justice to their dominance.

Zian Flemming took his tally to the season to 14 with an eight-minute brace, slamming home from close range after Connor Roberts’ shot had been cleared off the line, before heading home from Josh Brownhill’s cross.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's 5-0 victory over Queens Park Rangers. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The skipper epitomised Burnley’s display with a virtuoso performance of his own. While he brought quality with his two assists, it was his sheer determination and relentless running that defined his display.

He wasn’t the only top performer, Hannibal covered absolutely every blade of grass for the second game running. Maxime Esteve was, well, Maxime Esteve. Cullen pulled the strings as only Josh Cullen can. Even substitute Jeremy Sarmiento got in on the act with a second-half double.

Fairytale ending

It was just that sort of game where seemingly everything went right. A day packed full of positives across the board.

The biggest positive, however, was saved for the final minutes when Aaron Ramsey made his long-awaited return to make his first first-team appearance in 14 months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been a long, hard road back for the 22-year-old and you could see, not only in his face, but also his teammates what this moment meant to him.

He led the post-match celebrations, pushed forward to lead the fist pumps in front of the buoyant away end, who were in fine voice all game long, giving their full repertoire a full showing.

Such is their confidence in the Burnley players, they changed the “31 unbeaten” song to “32 unbeaten” half an hour into this contest. They haven’t been let down by Parker’s men all season, that’s not about to change.

This has been a remarkable, record-breaking campaign. It just needs one final win, another clean sheet and, fingers crossed, a league title to boot and the season will receive the ending it deserves.