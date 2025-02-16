Verdict: One number, two different tales as Burnley left frustrated by PNE in their bid for promotion

Eleven. That’s the number of consecutive clean sheets Burnley have now kept. As impressive as that undoubtedly is, it’s also 11 goalless draws for the season.

If Scott Parker’s side are to finish the campaign in third place, where they currently sit, there will be no doubt what cost them in their bid to seal automatic promotion.

By all accounts, Sheffield United were far from their best against Luton Town on Saturday yet managed to steal the points with a 1-0 win.

Equally, the Clarets were not at their best during their feisty Lancashire derby against Preston, but unlike their promotion rivals they were unable to get across the line. These are the kinds of results that could well be the difference.

Gilt-edged

While it was a relatively even game, there can be no doubt the better chances came Burnley’s way.

If we’re being specific, two in particular, both falling to Lyle Foster either side of half-time. He simply has to score at least one of them, probably the first one, which was a glaring miss.

Maxime Esteve, Josh Cullen (hidden), Bashir Humphreys and CJ Egan-Riley can't believe Burnley haven't been awarded a penalty. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

With the goal at his mercy, and left completely unmarked at the back stick, Foster somehow managed to blaze over from all of eight yards. It was gilt-edged stuff.

The second one wasn’t quite as bad, and the wide man did well to fashion the opportunity in the first place as he neatly turned inside his man to manoeuvre some space, but once again he failed to find the target from relatively close range.

Foster looks like a man low on confidence in front of goal. He’s actually performing well out on the left wing, which, let’s not forget, is not his normal position. But as a striker you’re judged on goals, and with just one league goal to his name all season – and that came back in August – Foster has to be doing a lot, lot better on that front.

We’re entering the territory where Foster could do with one going in off his kneecap or his backside. But judging by Parker’s post-match comments, don’t be surprised to see Marcus Edwards start Burnley’s next game now he’s up to speed.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Match referee, Andrew Kitchen speaks to Josh Cullen and Josh Brownhill of Burnley during the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Unsettled

Both Parker and Bashir Humphreys predicted this would be your typical scrappy derby and it certainly didn’t disappoint.

During their convincing win against Hull in midweek, the Clarets had plenty of joy playing through the thirds. Preston, however, never allowed them to settle with their physically aggressive approach.

It left Burnley resorting to balls over the top of Preston’s backline, which is exactly how the first of Foster’s two big chances came about. But unfortunately he was unable to add the final touch.

PRESTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 15: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, speaks to Josh Brownhill of Burnley following the Sky Bet Championship match between Preston North End FC and Burnley FC at Deepdale on February 15, 2025 in Preston, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The hosts were a match for Burnley in general play and had some bits and pieces, but didn’t exactly pepper James Trafford’s goal.

In fact, the Clarets stopper had pretty much nothing to do in terms of shot stopping. The only time he looked under a bit of pressure is when the Lilywhites stuck their corners right on top of him.

Nevertheless, it’s now 1,000 minutes since Trafford has since conceded a goal, a record which goes all the way back to December 21.

It’s been repeated so many times now, but there’s no words we can use to do justice to how remarkable Burnley’s defensive record is. Nine goals conceded in 33 games is ludicrous stuff.

But the debate will rage on: is it holding Burnley back? Do they need to release the handbrake and yes, risk the odd goal going in their net, to score two at the other end and secure those all-important three points?

Saying all that, there’s no need to panic. While yes, the gap to Sheffield United now stands at five points, there’s still a long way to go. As long as Burnley stay in touch until that mammoth showdown against the Blades three games from the end, they’re still in with every chance. There are plenty more twists and turns to come.

Scott Parker thanks the Burnley fans at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Stonewall?

On a day where Burnley were unable to fashion their own good fortune, a controversial late refereeing call also went against them.

Parker and his players were left incensed in the 89th minute when Edwards, fresh off the bench, appeared to be brought down in the box by defender Lewis Gibson.

At the time, albeit a good distance away in the press box, it looked like a clear penalty. You were just waiting for the referee to move his whistle to his lips and point straight to the spot.

To be fair to Andrew Kitchen, he didn’t hesitate as he emphatically pointed to the corner flag instead, indicating that Gibson got a touch on the ball and didn’t bring Edwards down.

I’ve since seen the incident back numerous times and, while I still think it’s a penalty, it looks different each time you replay it from a different angle and you can see why the official perhaps wasn’t 100 per cent sure.

Yes, Gibson does make the faintest of contact with the ball, but as Parker argued, does he bring Edwards down first? It’s difficult to say.

We can argue until we’re blue in the face but if Burnley are to get promoted they need to achieve it on their own terms, not be reliant on favourable refereeing calls.

Kitchen had a thankless task on his hands officiating this spicy encounter. It was a physical match-up and at times it threatened to boil over. The man in the middle didn’t always have a grasp on things and threatened to lose control on a few occasions, but as the saying goes: he’s not the reason why Burnley didn’t win.