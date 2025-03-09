Verdict: Luton woes provide timely reminder not to take Burnley's Championship success for granted

Plenty of good memories will have come flooding back when the “23, 23 unbeaten” song made its return on Saturday.

Last heard in 2016, it marked the remarkable end to the Clarets’ title-winning campaign under Sean Dyche.

Burnley have now matched that incredible streak this season under the guidance of Scott Parker. But with 10 games still to go, who knows where it will take them?

This one-sided victory against the hapless 10 men of Luton Town should perhaps give us all a reminder that what Burnley are doing in the Championship this season shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Dropping down from the Premier League, and with one of the highest budgets and wage bills at their disposal, of course the expectancy is for Burnley to be among the frontrunners – and so it’s proved.

But as Luton are proving this season, languishing inside the bottom three, five points adrift of safety and heading for a second successive relegation, it’s far from a given.

On that note, another thing that shouldn’t be taken for granted is Burnley’s supreme record in the Championship in recent years, losing just five of their last 105 games at this level. That’s not normal.

Burnley players mob Ashley Barnes following his goal against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Advantage

With JJ Watt watching on at a sun-kissed Turf Moor, there was an end-of-season feeling to this game before the fixture even kicked off. It’s clear we’re now approaching the decisive weeks of the campaign.

Despite Luton’s troubles, for 10 minutes or so they put up something of a fight, suggesting this result wasn’t a foregone conclusion as the league table would suggest.

But, seemingly a regular occurrence for the Hatters this season, they hit the self-destruct button after 19 minutes and handed Burnley the initiative. Or, to be specific, Kal Naismith did following a bizarre rush of blood to the head.

Referee Stephen Martin sends off Luton Town's Kal Naismith. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The defender, who was already a little fortunate to only receive a yellow for his first foul, then decided to clatter into the back of Josh Brownhill when the Burnley man had his back to goal and was going absolutely nowhere. It was complete madness.

Once the red was produced, you always felt the game was only heading one way.

That said, Burnley found it difficult to break down the 10 men of Blackburn Rovers back in August on the last occasion they faced a side who had a man sent off. But they had no such troubles this time around.

They remained patient, worked the ball quickly and exploited the wide areas. They quickly got their reward when Connor Roberts’ dangerous ball in was turned home by Luton defender Mark McGuiness, who had only been on the pitch for five minutes after coming on as part of the reshuffle shortly after Naismith’s dismissal.

Lyle Foster celebrates his goal against Luton Town. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nine minutes later, and on the stroke of half-time, Burnley put further daylight in between themselves and the Hatters when Lyle Foster finally got back among the goals.

You could sense the relief on the striker’s face as he turned home Jaidon Anthony’s cross to score his first league goal since August.

Foster, in for Zian Flemming from the start, badly needed this goal. He’s looked bereft of confidence in recent weeks following some costly misses, none more so than against Cardiff City in midweek when he opted against shooting despite being clear through on goal.

It’s amazing what confidence can do for a player though, because - after scoring - all of a sudden he was plucking the ball out of the sky and spraying crossfield balls across the pitch. Hopefully that’s a sign of more things to come and perhaps he can even go on a run.

Biggest cheer

Luton, now a man down and two goals behind, didn’t really fancy having a go in the second-half. They knew their race was run.

Ashley Barnes celebrates his goal with Josh Laurent and Connor Roberts. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Instead, Burnley continued to dominate and ran in a third when skipper Josh Brownhill turned home Marcus Edwards’ cross from the byline.

While Edwards looked to have run the ball out of play before producing his cross, forgive me the complaints from Luton boss Matt Bloomfield and his players. They were well beaten and probably ought to look closer to home before deciding to point the finger at the officials.

And yet, the biggest cheer of the afternoon was reserved for the final kick of the game as returning hero Ashley Barnes added a fourth deep into stoppage time when he side-footed home from Josh Laurent’s vicious cross.

Barnes, scoring for the first time since making his surprise return to Turf Moor, ended up in the back of Thomas Kaminski’s net. Now where have we heard that before?

The striker’s goal, which was immediately followed by the referee’s full-time whistle, prompted jubilant celebrations as Burnley made absolutely sure of their fifth victory from their last six.

Down to the wire

And so Burnley roll on. Sheffield United won again, edging past Preston North End, while leaders Leeds don’t play until later today when they face a potentially tricky challenge against Portsmouth at Fratton Park.

This promotion fight is absolutely relentless. Burnley just have to keep winning and even then, it might not be enough. They’re well in the mix though, so don’t be surprised if this goes right down to the wire.

Another huge positive for the Clarets is that their reputation for being a little goal-shy is now beginning to fade away. With 10 goals from their last four league games, their goals-for column is now looking more than respectable. In fact, they’ve now only scored two fewer than the side they’re chasing, Sheffield United.

If these goals continue to fly in while they inevitably keep things tight at the back, that’s got to be a recipe for success.