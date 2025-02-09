Verdict: FA Cup certainly no hindrance to Burnley as Southampton prove no match

We’re getting to that stage of the season where sides engaged in a promotion push or a relegation battle must decide whether to take the FA Cup seriously or not. Or so we’re told.

Around January/February time, on an annual basis, we’re guaranteed to get these nonsensical debates about whether or not a cup run is a distraction. It’s absolute tosh.

Burnley might have made eight changes for this fourth round tie, but this proved to be a hugely beneficial day at the office. Judging by their performance, you wouldn’t have known this was a virtual second string anyway.

Parker was still able to name a strong starting XI and, as it panned out, it proved to be the ideal fixture at just the right time.

It allowed the Clarets boss to hand a first start to Jonjo Shelvey, who was in need of minutes following his recent arrival from Turkey, where he’s only made six appearances this season and not featured since October.

Players on the fringes, the likes of Vaclav Hladky, Joe Worrall, Oliver Sonne, Ashley Barnes and so on, got another chance to stake a claim, while Manuel Benson and Nathan Redmond both made their return from injury (all of a sudden, Burnley have some real quality in depth for the run-in).

To top it off, youngster Joe Bauress performed well off the bench in his second cup cameo of the season and Marcus Edwards enjoyed a debut to remember, scoring the match-winning goal to send Burnley through to the fifth round.

Releasing the handbrake

Judging from the two games we’ve seen of Burnley in the FA Cup this season, first up against Reading and yesterday against Southampton, the Clarets seem to be able to play with a bit more freedom. It’s as if the handbrake comes off.

Going forwards they had a bit more adventure to their play and, with Shelvey in the side, they were certainly willing to take more risks on the ball.

Given there were only two places in the pyramid separating Southampton and Burnley prior to kick-off, this was always going to be a tight and even affair. But the right winner came out on top.

While the Saints have struggled in the top flight, even more so than Burnley did last season under Vincent Kompany, this was still a good marker of where the Clarets currently sit under Parker, just in case they end up back among the big boys next season.

Considering Southampton made just four changes compared to Burnley’s eight, it’s fair to say Parker’s charges passed their test with flying colours.

This is only one sample, but - and it’s a big but at this stage in the season - if Burnley are to make it back to the top flight, are they likely to be better served with Parker’s style compared to that of Kompany? On this evidence, you’d have to say yes. But that’s a debate for another day…

Mature display

As advertised, the first-half was a fairly even affair. But it was still nevertheless a fairly entertaining affair by Burnley’s usual standards.

Both sides created a couple of good openings, but you’d have to say the best one came Burnley’s way when Jeremy Sarmiento was sent through on goal thanks to a lovely lobbed through ball from Barnes.

Sarmiento was only able to shoot straight at Alex McCarthy, but had he known his marker was about to slip he would have had more than enough time to settle himself and bear down even closer on the Saints goal.

The second-half was perhaps not quite as open as the first, but - as we’ve become accustomed to with Burnley this season - they gave very little away, with Southampton’s last shot on target coming in the 47th minute.

By comparison, the Clarets were only growing in confidence in attack and as the game edged towards the decisive final 20/25 minutes, it looked like there would only be one winner.

Burnley were the side getting in behind and asking questions on a far more frequent basis. In fact, the only thing letting them down was their own decision-making, otherwise the opening goal would have come sooner such was the regularity in which they were entering the final third.

But when the goal did eventually arrive, with just 13 minutes left on the clock, there can be no denying it was thoroughly warranted.

The goal owed so much to the superb Hannibal, Burnley’s standout performer on the day, who showed great unselfishness to square the ball to Edwards to tap home when he could quite easily have shot himself.

An assist was the least Hannibal deserved for such a dynamic display, which saw him cover every blade of grass and get beyond the frontline whenever he could. It was arguably his best display in a Burnley shirt to date.

Once the visitors got their noses in front, the end result never looked in doubt. Southampton huffed and puffed but they barely laid a glove on Burnley’s impenetrable defence.

Que the inevitable boos from the frustrated home faithful at the full-time whistle. Burnley, by comparison, celebrated with the jubilant 1,000+ hardy souls that made the long trip down to Southampton, some of them returning to the South Coast for the second time in a week. Fair play.

The numbers game

While yes, the priority remains the league and getting out of it, there’s no reason why a decent cup run can’t aid their season. It’s not like they’ve got to play a silly group format like in the re-jigged Champions League, it’s (hopefully) only a handful of fixtures.

Burnley’s unbeaten run now stretches back 20 games in league and cup. By the time Wednesday night’s Championship clash against Hull City rolls around, it’ll be 102 days since the last time they suffered a defeat.

These aren’t habits and traits you just pick up with a click of the fingers, they take harnessing and developing over time. That’s why these cup games prove so invaluable.