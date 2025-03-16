Verdict: Burnley's post-match playlist proves they're on the move following routine Swansea City win

After the game, as Burnley’s players celebrated, the words “ain't no stopping us now, we’re on the move” blared into the press room from the away changing room housed next door.

Kudos to whoever was on playlist duty, it was an apt selection as the Clarets celebrated a big win to move up to second place in the Championship.

An eclectic selection of tracks, kicking off with Natasha Bedingfield’s ‘Unwritten’ – seemingly the tune of choice this season – and followed by the likes of AC/DC and Boney M, accompanied Burnley’s celebrations as the jubilant Clarets banged the walls after another hugely significant three points.

On more than one occasion in recent weeks, Scott Parker’s men have passed up the opportunity to take full advantage when playing early, ahead of their promotion rivals Sheffield United.

Not so on this occasion, as Burnley piled on the pressure with a stunningly routine victory, fresh off Leeds United being held by QPR in the early kick-off, meaning Daniel Farke’s men are now only two points further up the food chain.

Straight forward

Given Burnley’s remarkable defensive record – with 27 league clean sheets now to their name – this game was as good as done after four minutes.

Burnley players celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Josh Brownhill, yes that man again, was in the right place at the right time to tap home from Zian Flemming’s pullback after the Dutchman had been played in down the left-hand channel by Jaidon Anthony’s smart pass. It was Burnley’s first chance of the game.

Coincidentally, their second opportunity also brought about a goal as Anthony doubled Burnley’s lead just 20 minutes in, slamming home high into the roof of the net after Swansea had made back-to-back goalline clearances.

From that point onwards, the visitors needn’t break sweat. They were already in first gear, yet their job was almost as good as done.

You never sensed Swansea had the belief they could get back in the game and so it proved. Burnley had their slippers on and cigars in their mouths as they managed the remainder of the game professionally, and with little drama, to extend their unbeaten run to 25 games. It’s been 134 days since they were last beaten in the league.

Josh Brownhill opens the scoring against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The away side could easily have added further goals to their tally, they enjoyed a good spell at the start of the second-half where they threatened a third on a few occasions. But after it didn’t arrive, they sat back in their shape and saw out the remainder of the game in complete cruise control.

Making progress

While Tuesday night’s 1-1 draw with West Brom felt like a missed opportunity, in hindsight it’s been a good week for Parker’s charges.

They’ve picked up seven points from their three games, beating both Luton Town and Swansea without much trouble while playing out a fair draw with the play-off chasing Baggies.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates his goal against Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley began the week in third place, five points adrift of leaders Leeds. They finish it in second, now only two points away from the Elland Road outfit.

Of course Sheffield United still have their game in hand to play, coming against city neighbours Sheffield Wednesday in a spicy derby at Hillsborough today. Burnley fans will watch on with baited breath, hoping for an Owls upset.

Regardless of what happens though, Burnley are in a good place at this minute. With eight games left, they head into the international break with real momentum and genuine belief the top two is within their grasp.

There’s no doubt the race for automatic promotion will go down right to the very wire, with that encounter against the Blades three games from the end likely to prove decisive. But you can’t argue with Burnley’s points return. If they do miss out, it’s going to be by the skin of their teeth.

Striking right balance

The records make for pleasant reading. Not only are Burnley unbeaten in 25, with 27 clean sheets to their name, they now boast the best away record in the Championship this season. When you combine that with an unbeaten home record, it makes for a tasty combination.

Josh Laurent and Maxime Esteve celebrate the 2-0 victory over Swansea City. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets will face sterner tasks than Swansea between now and the end of the season, the Welsh outfit barely laid a glove on Parker’s men.

But Burnley are churning out results week in, week out. They’re also striking a right balance between attack and defence, scoring 13 goals in their last five outings.

It might not sound like anything particularly record-breaking, but when you compare it to some of their barren runs earlier on in the campaign, it makes for welcome viewing.

It was no surprise to see Brownhill get on the scoresheet for the 13th time this season at the Swansea.com stadium, but it was great to see Anthony back up his recent assists with a goal of his own, his first of 2025.

The winger was in great form at both ends of the pitch, receiving a deserved ovation when he was brought off late on having backed up his goal with some tireless defensive work, too, forcing a number of important turnovers.

Josh Laurent was probably the pick of the bunch, mind, marking his return to the starting XI with a dominant display in the middle of the park. Swansea simply had no answer to his powerful, driving runs through the centre of the pitch.

Maxime Esteve, meanwhile, was head and shoulders above the majority of players on the pitch. In this form, he’s simply a joy to watch when he’s mopping up danger in the most casual but assured manner possible.

In fact, the term “assured” seems like an appropriate one to describe Burnley’s overall display. It was almost nonchalant in its execution.

Even the full-time celebrations, the ones on the pitch, at least, felt a little muted. I suppose it’s just another one ticked off. Burnley are on the move, indeed.