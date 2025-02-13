Verdict: Burnley's clean sheet record dominates the headlines, but that ignores the real story

The headlines will be dominated by talk of Burnley’s record-breaking defence, and understandably so, but that wasn’t the main takeaway from this latest victory. That came at the other end.

Not that we should ever take it for granted, keeping 10 straight clean sheets is a quite staggering achievement, but Burnley never looking like conceding isn’t exactly a new phenomenon. It’s been the main theme of their season. Nine goals conceded in 32 games is bordering on farcical at this stage, it’s that good.

But what we haven’t always been able to witness from Scott Parker’s side this season is a fluency to their attacking play, a potency in the final third and a bit of style and panache. But against Hull, we saw it in abundance.

The first-half especially, Parker concurred with my view that this was the best football we’ve seen from the Clarets this season. He felt a display of this level of quality had been coming.

The hosts dominated right from the off thanks to some sublime one and two-touch passing football, progressing the ball through the thirds with ease and creating chances almost at will. The 2-0 scoreline at the break was the least they deserved.

Such was their superiority, you felt this could easily have been a cup tie between two sides a division or two apart. Then again that could well be the case next season.

Purpose

You could tell a handful of Burnley’s starters had been rested in the cup at the weekend because Parker’s men played with a vibrancy we’ve not often seen this season.

It feels almost unfair picking out individuals following such an all-round team display, but Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony led the charge in this respect with their pressing, their energy and, most importantly, their quality on the ball. Hull had no answer to it.

Just three minutes were on the clock when Burnley edged their noses in front through Bashir Humphreys of all people – the left-back scoring his first goal for the club at the 29th attempt.

It was a well-taken goal too, the Chelsea loanee picking out the far corner with a drilled effort on his right foot from outside the box. Lyle Foster and Connor Roberts also deserve plenty of credit for their involvement in the build-up, as the Clarets swiftly switched the ball from one end of the pitch to the other, dragging the Tigers out of position.

Given Burnley’s aforementioned defensive supremacy, that was as good as game, set and match with 87 minutes still to play. They just don’t concede.

What was pleasing to see though is that the home side didn’t rest on their laurels, they didn’t sit back in an attempt to see out the remainder of the game. They remained on the front foot and chased further goals.

After a flurry of missed chances, a second finally arrived when Zian Flemming broke his Turf Moor duck to head home from a pinpoint Anthony cross. It was a lovely team goal, with Hannibal involved at the heart of it again.

Balance

The second-half was a far more sanguine, controlled affair. Burnley saw out the remaining minutes with a maturity to their play, striking the right balance between keeping Hull away from their goal while also offering a threat at the other end.

It’s that lack of balance which has been a little frustrating at times this season. We’re nit-picking here, they’re 21 unbeaten in league and cup, have only lost twice all season and haven’t been beaten at home at all, so we can’t be overly critical.

But when they’re in a relentless fight for promotion with three rivals that just keep winning, it seems near-perfection is the order of the day.

The obvious improvement that has been required has been their chance creation, especially at home. But judging by their last two outings at Turf Moor, last week against Oxford and then Wednesday night against Hull, they appear to be heading in the right direction.

Earlier on in the campaign, Burnley’s build-up play was often too slow, too predictable and too easy to defend against. That was completely flipped on its head against Ruben Selles’ side, who were left chasing shadows for much of the first-half.

While the second-half wasn’t as entertaining as the first, the Clarets were still in total control of the encounter and still managed to create some promising openings. Had they needed to ramp up the pressure, you always felt they had a couple of other gears to go into.

Plenty of positives

It does feel like Burnley are ‘clicking’ at the moment. Results aren’t just being ground out, they’re also being accompanied by promising and pleasing-on-the-eye performances.

All the while, on the defensive side of things, you never truly feel that Burnley are at risk of conceding. The fact they’ve gone over 15 hours without doing so is simply mind-blowing.

What will also please Parker is the strength in depth he’s seemingly accrued over the last few weeks. Cruising at 2-0, the Clarets boss was able to call on Joe Worrall, Marcus Edwards, Jeremy Sarmiento, and Ashley Barnes off the bench. The likes of Jonjo Shelvey and Manuel Benson weren’t even required.

Josh Brownhill, meanwhile, missed out for a fourth game running with a knock, albeit he’s back in training. But at this rate, given how well the likes of Josh Laurent and Hannibal are performing, there’s absolutely no need to rush the skipper back. Imagine saying that a few weeks ago, given he’s Burnley’s top scorer with nine…

The former PNE man will be desperate to be involved at Deepdale on Saturday though, a game that will provide another stern test of Burnley’s resolve. But you’d be a fool to bet against them.