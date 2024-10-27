Verdict: Burnley left with a familiar problem despite more controlled display against QPR

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Burnley have been left frustrated and underwhelmed following two draws in the space of just four days – but the circumstances couldn’t have been much different.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Wednesday night, the Clarets were below-par for much of their game against Hull City but came from behind to pick up a point that stretched their unbeaten run to eight.

But even then, Scott Parker’s men were left scratching their heads how they didn’t steal all three points after Jaidon Anthony’s glaring miss deep into stoppage-time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On this occasion, back in front of the home faithful, Burnley’s performance was actually far better. It was controlled, mature and patient. Their build-up play was far sharper and incisive. All it lacked was one thing: a goal. Quite a big thing, in the grand scheme of things.

Familiar story

Despite sitting in second and now being unbeaten in nine, it’s rapidly starting to become the story of Burnley’s season.

Since those opening two fixtures, which seem like an age ago now, where the Clarets ran in nine goals with a squad that was largely decimated in the following days, Parker’s men have since hit the back of the net on just eight occasions in their following 10 outings.

Connor Roberts is despondent at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

While there is obvious mitigation; the fact this is essentially a new team that is still learning on the job, fans are also right to feel concerned. There’s a real lack of a cutting edge and it truly came to the fore on Saturday against QPR.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parker raised a few eyebrows after the game when he labelled this display as arguably Burnley’s best of the season. It’s a grandiose statement, and it’s not one I tend to agree with, but I can certainly see where he’s coming from.

From the very first minute to the last, Burnley were in complete control of the affair. That’s not easy to do. Other than one counter, which resulted in QPR’s Paul Smyth cannoning a shot off the crossbar, the visitors weren’t allowed anywhere near James Trafford’s goal.

Of course, context is key. QPR have endured a woeful start to the season, winning just one of their first 12 games, and had very little to offer. But Burnley still deserve credit for the control they exerted.

Bashir Humpreys signals to a teammate. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Burnley’s build-up play was much improved. Some have suggested the main problem was the lack of urgency on show, but I take umbrage with this claim. I actually felt the Clarets were noticeably quicker in their play, to the point where players would sprint off the pitch to chase a loose ball before a restart to ensure QPR couldn’t settle back into their shape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was also a lot more one and two-touch passing, as opposed to the pedestrian sidewards passing we’ve become accustomed to in recent games. In terms of attempting to unlock a low block, I don’t think Burnley could have done much more.

Drying up

The hosts did create chances, perhaps not entirely clear-cut ones but there were enough opportunities there to score at least once – which would have been enough to claim the three points.

Connor Roberts reacts to his shot that hits the bar against QPR. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Jaidon Anthony was played through during the opening minutes only to be denied by a superb block. Score that and it’s a different game entirely.

Zian Flemming then curled wide and Luca Koleosho saw a shot blocked, before Connor Roberts – the game’s outstanding player – came close with two openings, crowded out with the first after making a surging run into the box before clipping the top of the crossbar with his second attempt, an effort from long range on his weaker left foot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was that sort of game where the decisive moment was always going to come via a moment of individual quality, a set piece, a mistake, a deflection or the like.

Had Burnley found that one moment to win it, we’d all be singing the team’s praises for a controlled and convincing display. But as it is, results dictate the mood and there’s a real sense of frustration that even more points have gone to waste.

Of course Burnley could have been cuter, they could have been more decisive. But you’re going to get days like this, especially at home when sides are more than happy to sit back and not offer any attacking threat.

To produce 22 shots on goal from 75 per cent possession is a good return. But having only four shots on target tells its own story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley boss Scott Parker. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Solutions

Perhaps Parker could have acted sooner and turned to his bench to change things up. Waiting until the 73rd minute to make his first substitutions was probably a good five or so minutes too late.

He could easily have sacrificed a deep-lying midfielder, as he eventually did when he replaced Josh Cullen with Jay Rodriguez. That’s not to say Cullen deserved to be hauled off, far from it, he was one of the better performers. But there was no real need for a three-man midfield against a side camped on the edge of their own 18-yard box.

It’s also fair to say Burnley lack an out-and-out number nine. Zian Flemming is technically a very astute forward but, of his own admission, he’s probably more of a 10 than someone who leads the line week in, week out.

Lyle Foster is a miss, and I’d still like to see Flemming play behind him, but his record suggests he’s not the most prolific of finishers either.

Nevertheless, Burnley have more than enough quality to score more than eight goals in 10. But this won’t be the last time they face this challenge, so they must find a way to overcome it.