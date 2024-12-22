Verdict: Burnley give us a glimpse of what they're capable of with one-sided Watford win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For any outside observers, the narrow scoreline might suggest this was a close encounter between two promotion-chasing outfits – but it was anything but.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley delivered one of their most complete performances of the season, if not the most complete, to extend their unbeaten run to nine and, more significantly, keep up the pressure on the top two.

Such was the level of their dominance, it would have been a travesty had Watford snatched an undeserved point at the death.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That might seem like hyperbole, but Watford boss Tom Cleverely admitted as much himself, conceding the 2-1 scoreline flattered his side before blasting his players’ performance as “unacceptable”.

Much of that was down to Burnley, who got every aspect of their game absolutely spot on, which hasn’t always been the case this season. In fact, it’s been a rarity, which just to show how well they’ve done to remain third in the table and only a point adrift of the top two while not exactly firing on all cylinders.

But what this performance proves is that when Burnley click and get everything right, they will be a very, very difficult team to stop in the Championship.

Well on top

Burnley players celebrate the victory over Watford at full time. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Out of possession, especially during the first-half, they were exceptional, forcing turnover after turnover deep in Watford territory. At the other end of the pitch, Burnley’s build-up play from the back was crisp and pinpoint. Large swatches of space would open up as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Clarets took full advantage, opening the scoring as early as the ninth minute when Jaidon Anthony scored his first goal in front of the Turf Moor faithful with a well-taken first-time finish from Josh Brownhill’s cross.

Scoring early has proven tricky for Scott Parker’s men this season, but it makes such a huge difference. It settles the nerves, settles the players and settles the supporters too. You could see the confidence from a mile off.

So much so, we even saw a bit of style, guile and panache in the final third, something we’ve been screaming out for at times this season.

Jaidon Anthony celebrates giving Burnley the lead against Watford. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Let’s not forget this is a Burnley team that, since the first two games of the season, where a side that has since been dismantled rifled in nine goals, Parker’s men have struggled for creativity and struggled for goals, netting just 19 times in 20 games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if they can replicate this type of display on a more consistent basis, it’s only a matter of time until that goal tally receives a handy boost.

Of course styles make fights and Burnley were helped in their endeavours by a Watford side that had no interest in sitting back and making life difficult for their opponents. That suits the Clarets down to a tee.

Burnley’s kryptonite is sides that show no adventure, sit in a deep block and make life difficult for them. Watford, quite refreshingly it has to be said, went after the Clarets right from the off and were made to pay.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Josh Laurent during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

The next stage in Burnley’s development will be to replicate this type of display against your Derby County’s, your Portsmouth’s, your QPR’s and so on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But you can only beat what is put in front of you and Burnley certainly did that against Watford, albeit it ended in unnecessarily nervy fashion.

Picking up the points

At the start of the second-half the game was really beginning to open up and it soon became abundantly clear the game’s next goal would prove crucial.

Burnley got it, and some goal it was too, as Josh Brownhill finished off a flowing move to curl home on his weaker left foot to notch his eighth goal of the season already. He celebrated by placing his index finger to his lips, perhaps sending out a message to those who continue to question if the skipper should be a regular starter for Parker’s men.

A third goal and a fourth really ought to have followed such was Burnley’s dominance, but even then you felt they’d have more than enough to see out the remainder of the game with ease.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 21: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, interacts with Josh Brownhill of Burnley after the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Watford FC at Turf Moor on December 21, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

But a little bit of doubt crept in 10 minutes from time when the dangerous Kwadwo Baah was denied by a fine James Trafford reaction stop, before the same player reduced the deficit by slamming home from close range after the hosts had failed to clear their lines from a corner.

It’s only human nature to fear the worst, all of that good work could be undone during the dying stages. Life isn’t fair and all that.

But in truth, Watford never really sustained any serious pressure and Burnley saw out the win relatively comfortably. There were a couple of nervy moments during stoppage-time, with Trafford racing off his line through a crowd of players to bravely punch away, but the Hornets otherwise struggled to create anything of note.

Staying in touch

Justice was eventually served when the referee blew the final whistle and Burnley were able to celebrate a thoroughly deserved three points. With Sheffield United, Leeds United and Sunderland all winning, that made it all the more important that Burnley held on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It now sets up a mouth-watering trip to Bramall Lane on Boxing Day for a first-vs-third encounter. If Burnley are able to win that one and sit just a point off the leaders at the halfway stage in the season, I think we’d all agree that’s a job well done…thus far, anyway.

The fact that Parker was forced to name seven centre-backs in his match day squad on Saturday, with six or seven attacking players out injured, just illustrates how well he’s done with the limitations he’s under.

But a hectic festive period, with the Blades, Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers all coming up with a home clash against Stoke City sandwiched in-between, could well prove pivotal.