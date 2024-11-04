Verdict: Burnley dish up arguably worst display of the season in laboured Millwall defeat

Burnley barely put up a fight as their nine-game unbeaten run came to a laboured – rather than crashing – end.

Scott Parker’s side failed to lay a glove on Millwall as the Clarets tasted defeat for the first time since that rotten loss against Sunderland back in August.

On that occasion there was clear mitigation, Burnley were in the midst of their chaotic end to the transfer window. The game couldn’t have come at much of a worse time.

In this instance, the Clarets had no such excuse. Because of that, there’s a good argument to suggest this was their worst performance of the season to date.

Despite starting the game relatively brightly, clipping the outside of the post through Luca Koleosho, Parker’s men were utterly toothless.

Once again we witnessed far too much sidewards and backwards passing. It was all too risk-averse.

There is a certain irony in that Burnley are adopting an approach where they’re seemingly relying on individual quality to win them games, yet much of that quality was sold during the summer window.

Nevertheless, the Clarets still have a lot more at their disposal than they’re currently showing. They’re far better than eight goals in 11 goals.

So what’s the solution? The style of play, for a start, needs tweaking, that much is clear. It’s one thing controlling and dominating games, but what’s the point in having so much possession if you’re not going to create genuine clear-cut chances? An Expected Goals (xG) of 0.17 at The Den on Sunday is genuinely pitiful, as is one shot on target from 65 per cent possession.

I’m not suggesting Burnley need to rip up their playbook completely and throw caution to the window with a completely reckless approach, throwing men forward in vast numbers and leaving themselves open at the back.

But they need to be slightly braver, more forward-thinking and take one or two more risks with passes through the thirds.

If you get Luca Koleosho and Jaidon Anthony in space, they should be devastating at this level. But when they’re receiving the ball, often double marked, with 10 opposition men sat deep in a low block, it’s no wonder they’re unable to create something out of nothing.

Andreas Hountondji, in for the ineligible Zian Flemming in the number nine role, started brightly, showing some nice bits of movement and footwork. But he soon drifted out of the game due to the lack of service.

Burnley’s three Josh’s in midfield - Cullen, Brownhill and Laurent - also failed to stamp their authority on the game. But this isn’t about individual displays, it’s a result of systematic failures, patterns of play, lethargic build-up, so on and so on.

This isn’t the type to overreact though. It’s still only 13 games into the season and this is just Burnley’s second defeat of the season. They’re still sat fourth in the table too.

But any regular view of the Clarets this season will know they need to show a lot, lot more if they’re going to realise their aim of sealing an instant return to the Premier League.