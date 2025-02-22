Verdict: Burnley discover missing ingredient as game Sheffield Wednesday are put to the sword

All season long Burnley have been crying out for a player who can bring an X-Factor. Step forward one Marcus Edwards.

How often have we witnessed these glut of goalless draws and thought to ourselves: ‘if only Burnley had a player that could provide a moment of real quality to swing these tight games in their favour?’

Edwards’ arrival was billed as something of a coup for the Clarets. We were told he could well be the difference maker. That’s a lot of pressure to heap on one man’s shoulders, but on his first start, he didn’t disappoint.

After three promising substitute cameos, the Sporting winger was thrust into the starting XI for the first time against Sheffield Wednesday.

Let’s be frank here, Burnley could easily have been two goals down at half-time. But thanks to Edwards, they held a one-goal lead.

The goal was everything we had anticipated from the 26-year-old. It came from absolutely nothing.

It settled some nerves and laid the foundations for what ultimately became a convincing win. But up to that point it had been more than an uncomfortable night for Scott Parker’s men.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Marcus Edwards of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

On the backfoot

Burnley were distinctly second best during the first-half. Tactically the Owls had their number.

Parker, after watching on from the directors’ box serving his touchline ban, admitted afterwards he hadn’t expected the ferocity of their press, which had forced him into tweaking a few things at half-time.

The hosts simply couldn’t get going during the opening 45. While the visitors were excellent out of possession, Burnley weren’t exactly doing themselves any favours. They were far too wary of the press and were refusing to take any risks on the ball, resulting in the inevitable moans and groans among the home faithful as the defenders passed the ball amongst themselves.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Josh Brownhill of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Wednesday had openings too – good ones at that. Burnley’s goal lived something of a charmed life, with a couple of close-range efforts somehow going wide.

Of Burnley’s 12 consecutive clean sheets, this was the one that was most in danger. There was a lot of last-ditch defending in there, it was all a bit more desperate than we’ve become accustomed to.

But, as Burnley have proven time and time again, they’re willing to go to any length to keep the ball out of their net. That’s now clean sheet number 25 of the season, which matches the Championship record, set by QPR in the 2010/11 campaign. We’re still in February – just let that sink in.

Another defensive record is also at risk of falling. Burnley’s 12 straight shutouts is only bettered by Manchester United, who kept 14 during the 2008/09 season.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, looks on from the stands during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Finishing touches

At the other end of the field, Burnley were in ruthless form.

With a combined three goals to their name from their last five home games, there was nothing to suggest Burnley were about to find their shooting boots. But that’s exactly what transpired.

It wasn’t until the hour mark though until the hosts properly got a grasp of this game. A double change, introducing Josh Brownhill and Lyle Foster, helped swing the encounter Burnley’s way, setting up a brutal final 30 minutes for Danny Rohl’s men.

Brownhill needed just 48 seconds to register, guiding home a lovely cross from Jaidon Anthony from inside the six-yard box.

Anthony was the provider once again for the second, delivering another pinpoint ball – this time from the left – which was just begging to be turned home by the grateful recipient Connor Roberts.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 21: Connor Roberts of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's third goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield Wednesday FC at Turf Moor on February 21, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

By the time the fourth arrived during the final seconds, the game was already done and dusted. But the celebrations that greeted Manuel Benson’s rocket were a joy to behold.

It’s been a tough road back for the diminutive winger, who lashed one home into the top corner in trademark fashion, cutting in from the flank before letting fly – albeit this one came from the left side of the pitch and on his supposedly weaker right foot, not the other way around.

The sense of relief and joy as he tore off his shirt in celebration was palpable – how great it was to see a smile back on his face.

Piling on the pressure

A full-time scoreline of 4-0 suggests this was a one-sided beatdown, but that doesn’t reflect the whole story. Wednesday made this exceedingly difficult for large parts.

Parker and his players had to come up with the answers, which they did, scoring more than two goals in a game at home for the first time since the 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff City back in August.

As a result, they’ve now matched the 23-game unbeaten run Sean Dyche enjoyed during the title-winning 2013/14 season, albeit two of Burnley’s current 23-game streak came in cup wins.

More significantly, Burnley have reduced the gap to the top two after it had stretched to five points with last weekend’s frustrating stalemate at Deepdale, causing a bit of panic to set in among the fanbase.

It also allows the Clarets to stick their feet up and watch on with intrigue on Monday night when the top two, Sheffield United and Leeds United, do battle at Bramall Lane.

Whatever transpires, Burnley are still right in the mix. If they can keep it that way until the very end, when they host the Blades at Turf Moor three games from the end, this could well turn out to be another automatic promotion from the second tier, rather than a nervy play-off adventure.

But there’s still a long, long way to go.