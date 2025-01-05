Verdict: Burnley assert East Lancashire dominance over Blackburn Rovers with 'ugly' derby win

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The last time Burnley suffered the ignominy of losing in the derby, Gordon Brown was still Prime Minister, the Undertaker defeated the ‘heartbreak kid’ Shawn Michaels at Wrestlemania and current day mid-table also-rans Manchester United were top of the Premier League – that’s how long ago it was.

Since then, 14 years, nine months and eight days have passed without the Clarets losing to their fierce rivals.

During that time, 11 games have now come and gone, seven of which were victories. It’s now five wins on the bounce at Ewood.

Rovers have only mustered one goal in nine years’ worth of meetings and that was the hit and hope from long range back in August. I think that’s what you call domination.

Rovers supporters will still gloat about their 34-year unbeaten run that stretched between 1979 and 2014, when the long-running hoodoo was finally ended at Ewood thanks to goals from Jason Shackell and Danny Ings. But during that time there were only 11 meetings between the two neighbours, which is ironically the same number of games that stretches Burnley’s current unbeaten streak.

In football things can always change in the blink of an eye, but right now East Lancashire is most certainly claret and blue.

Bragging rights

The Burnley team celebrate their 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Nothing will ever top Burnley’s last trip to Ewood, the one that ended with Vincent Kompany’s side clinching the title behind enemy lines. That’s the ultimate derby day experience.

But there’s still no sweeter feeling than coming away from the old enemy with all three points in your back pocket after a, quite frankly, pretty dour affair.

Let’s be honest, it was always going to be that way. Coming at the back end of a four-game run in the space of just 10 days, most, if not all sides in the EFL, will be running on fumes at this present moment in time.

Then you factor in this was a match-up between two defensively astute sides led by two coaches that prefer the structured and organised approach, a ding-dong battle akin to a game of basketball was never really going to be on the cards.

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - JANUARY 04: Zian Flemming of Burnley celebrates scoring his team's first goal with teammates during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Burnley FC at Ewood Park on January 04, 2025 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

It was just three days ago, after the lacklustre stalemate against Stoke City on New Year’s Day, that I wrote how Burnley needed to find a way of winning these tight, cagey affairs in an ugly manner if they’re to get across the finishing line in the fight for promotion. They clearly took that advice on board because that was this display down to a tee.

There was very, very little to split the two teams. In fact there was barely a clear-cut chance all game.

The first-half especially was a tough watch, it felt like it was two risk-averse sides that would have happily taken a point and escaped without incurring any damage.

The only real entertainment on show during the first 45 came when the returning Ashley Barnes, Blackburn’s arch-nemesis, came out to warm in front of the home fans to quite predictable results.

Zian Flemming celebrates Burnley's win at Ewood Park by putting his Burnley shirt on the corner flag with Josh Bronwhill. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The Clarets were better during the second-half and edged their noses in front on the hour mark with a well-worked goal – perhaps the only true bit of quality we witnessed all afternoon.

Bashir Humphreys, just as he did against Sheffield United on Boxing Day, whipped in a pinpoint deep cross from the left and Zian Flemming timed his run perfectly before expertly heading past the goalkeeper. Que pandemonium in the away end.

Impenetrable

What followed for the next half an hour or so was pretty ugly, but by the same token there was a great deal to admire about it too.

There was no particular guile, grace or finesse to it, it was a real battle. But Burnley defended the box excellently and, for all of Blackburn’s late pressure, you never truly felt that James Trafford was ever in serious trouble.

There was very little energy left in the legs and it was a little surprising Scott Parker opted to make just two changes, but given how well his starting XI were performing you can understand why he’d not want to upset the applecart.

Scott Parker celebrates Burnley's win over Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

The backline, led by the absolute rock CJ Egan-Riley, headed, kicked and blocked anything that came within sight of Burnley’s 18-yard box. There was simply no getting past.

Rovers soon ran out of ideas and all that was left was for Burnley’s players to sprint over to the away end and take in the fans’ acclaim as soon as referee Andrew Kitchen – who really ought to have awarded Flemming a penalty not long before his match-winning header – blew his whistle.

The post-match celebrations were a joy to behold. Whether it was Zian Flemming’s corner flag waving, Jay Rodriguez wearing a horse mask or Scott Parker and Barnes being thrust forward to fist pump, it had a bit of everything.

It goes without saying this is a standalone fixture, all that matters is getting the victory. But in the context of the season and the promotion race, it was another hugely significant victory.

With Leeds being pegged back by lowly Hull, the Clarets – now unbeaten in their last 13 – are only a point adrift of top spot.

Amazingly, despite being unbeaten at home this season they’ve amassed more points on the road than at Turf Moor (28 away compared to 24 at home).

Defensively the Clarets are en-route to breaking all sorts of records, it’s almost getting silly now. With just nine goals conceded in 26 games, Parker is about to oversee one of, if not the most impressive defences this country has ever witnessed.

At the other end we’d all like to see a bit more spark and for the Clarets to be more free-scoring, but right now you can’t argue with the end results. And when the dear neighbours are being put back in their box for another year, it feels pretty good to be a Claret right now.