USA international linked with deadline day move from Turin to Turf Moor

Weston McKennie of Juventus is reportedly making a deadline day move to Turf Moor (Photo by Marco Canoniero/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Sky Sports have reported that the 24-year old, capped 24 times for the USA Men’s international team, could be set to become Sean Dyche’s seventh signing of the window and their second of deadline day following the addition of Swansea defender Connor Roberts.

McKennie started his career with Shchalke 04 in the Bundesliga in 2017 before joining Juve on a year long loan with an option to buy in 2020.

The Italian giants took up that option earlier this year but the midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League on and off this window.