These are the names Sean Dyche could be targeting.

Updated: Every player linked with a move to Burnley - including TWO Champions League winners

Burnley's season is now finished and they have already been linked with a plethora of new signings - including Champions League winners and 20 goal-a-season strikers.

Scroll down and click through the pages to see who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor this summer.

A 25-year-old attacking midfielder, Thomasson has assisted and scored regularly in France this campaign and and is reportedly eyeing a move to the Premier League.

1. Adrien Thomasson

The 29-year-old former Burnley striker is often linked back to his hometown club , and with 22 goals in the Championship this campaign, Dyche may be persuaded to make a move.

2. Jay Rodriquez

Murphy, 24, spent the back end of the season out on loan at West Brom from parent club Newcastle United with the Magpies reportedly keen on a sale.

3. Jacob Murphy

The Liverpool stopper is out of favour at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring Alisson , which could pave the way for a move to Turf Moor.

4. Simon Mignolet (Liverpool)

