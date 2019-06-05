Updated: Every player linked with a move to Burnley - including TWO Champions League winners Burnley's season is now finished and they have already been linked with a plethora of new signings - including Champions League winners and 20 goal-a-season strikers. Scroll down and click through the pages to see who has been linked with a move to Turf Moor this summer. 1. Adrien Thomasson A 25-year-old attacking midfielder, Thomasson has assisted and scored regularly in France this campaign and and is reportedly eyeing a move to the Premier League. Getty Buy a Photo 2. Jay Rodriquez The 29-year-old former Burnley striker is often linked back to his hometown club , and with 22 goals in the Championship this campaign, Dyche may be persuaded to make a move. Getty Buy a Photo 3. Jacob Murphy Murphy, 24, spent the back end of the season out on loan at West Brom from parent club Newcastle United with the Magpies reportedly keen on a sale. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Simon Mignolet (Liverpool) The Liverpool stopper is out of favour at Anfield, with manager Jurgen Klopp preferring Alisson , which could pave the way for a move to Turf Moor. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 6