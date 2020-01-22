Premier League rumours

UPDATE: Burnley target opens up on Premier League interest, Everton rival Celtic for League One starlet, West Ham want Serie A star - gossip

We're heading into the final nine days of the transfer window - and Premier League clubs continue to be linked with a host of late deals.

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

Brighton and Hove Albion are set to turn Aaron Mooys loan into a permanent deal to ward off interest from Premier League clubs. (Telegraph)

1. Brighton to turn loan into permanent

And the Blades are interested in Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell with Chris Wilder ready to a "significant fee" for the player. (Daily Record)

2. Chris Wilder ready to pay 'significant fee'

Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Burnley-linked Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has a 7m release clause. (Bristol Live)

3. Blades lead race for Burnley-linkedstar

Former Brighton striker Gordon Smith has urged Graham Potter to sign a striker this month or risk falling into Premier League relegation trouble. (Love Sport Radio)

4. Brighton urged to sign goalscorer

