UPDATE: Burnley target opens up on Premier League interest, Everton rival Celtic for League One starlet, West Ham want Serie A star - gossip

A host of clubs have already completed deals, while some seek their first incomings of the window. We’ve rounded up the latest gossip from around the top-flight so scroll down and click through the pages to view all of the latest Premier League transfer news and gossip from around the web:

1. Brighton to turn loan into permanent Brighton and Hove Albion are set to turn Aaron Mooys loan into a permanent deal to ward off interest from Premier League clubs. (Telegraph) Getty Buy a Photo

2. Chris Wilder ready to pay 'significant fee' And the Blades are interested in Stoke City striker Tyrese Campbell with Chris Wilder ready to a "significant fee" for the player. (Daily Record) Getty Buy a Photo

3. Blades lead race for Burnley-linkedstar Sheffield United are leading the race to sign Burnley-linked Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, who has a 7m release clause. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo

4. Brighton urged to sign goalscorer Former Brighton striker Gordon Smith has urged Graham Potter to sign a striker this month or risk falling into Premier League relegation trouble. (Love Sport Radio) Getty Buy a Photo

View more