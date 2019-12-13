Unity College student Owen Devonport wins scholarship with Accrington Stanley

Unity College pupil Owen Devonport has won a scholarship with League One Accrington Stanley.

The 14-year-old has been a part of the club’s academy for seven years and is well ahead of schedule having made his debut for the Under 18s.

The prolific teenager has captained his school to glory in the Keighley Cup in successive years and has represented the Burnley town team and Lancashire Schoolboys.

The striker has been helped along the way by Duncan Fearnhead - head of coaching at Stanley, David Fitzgerald- youth development phase lead coach and Willie Donachie - academy coach.

He said: “I felt really proud and honoured to be offered an early scholarship.

“I’ve been at the academy for seven years and that’s what I’ve been working towards. It’s my dream to become a professional footballer.

“I need to keep working hard and pushing myself to keep achieving my goals.”