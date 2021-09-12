'Unbelievable' - Paul Merson responds to Jeff Stelling's 'small miracle' Burnley claim

Sean Dyche, Manager of Burnley. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Clarets broke their transfer record with a £13.5 million move for Maxwel Cornet in the latter stages of the window – a figure that pales in comparison to some of the exorbitant sums spent by their top flight peers.

But despite the relative frugality of their recruitment strategy, Sean Dyche's men continue to thrive, and Soccer Saturday host Jeff Stelling suggested in this weekend’s edition of the programme that the Clarets’ durability at the highest level is a “small miracle”.

Quick to respond, Merson replied: “Unbelievable, and it’s the way they play as well.

"They all know their jobs. I thought they were outstanding the other weekend. They were far better than Leeds. I thought they play good football as well. Played at the right times, got the ball in the box.

"They stay up and they do well because of the way they play and because everybody knows their jobs. If they started going three at the back or 4-3-3, I don’t think they’d win a game.

"Dwight McNeil could have played in my Arsenal team. He’s a prime example – out and out winger who gets down the wing, he crosses the ball, then he gets back and works his socks off.

"They’re unsung heroes.”