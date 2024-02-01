Two ins, three outs & Benson stays: Burnley’s quiet January window ends with a bang on deadline day

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany’s men had only signed one player ahead of the final day in the form of David Fofana, who arrived on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

However, the Clarets added another two players to their ranks on deadline day with French defenders Maxime Esteve and Lorenz Assignon joining on loan from Montpellier and Rennes respectively.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After confirming his move to Turf Moor, Assignon revealed he had a number of clubs interested in his services.

“I’m really happy,” he said.

“It’s been a long day and it’s been a day of hard decisions but I’m very pleased to be here.

“I had a number of clubs to choose from but I spoke to the manager and straight away knew that I wanted to be here.

Assignon makes the move on loan from French outfit Rennes.

“I’m ready to go. It’s the best league in the world and I’m really excited to be a part of it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Esteve is a 21-year-old centre-back, while Assignon is a 23-year-old right-back – arriving as a direct replacement for Connor Roberts, who has made a deadline day loan switch to Leeds United.

Also heading for the exits are CJ Egan-Riley, who joins Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, and Anass Zaroury, who has finally sealed a switch to Hull City, both in loan moves.

Egan-Riley hasn’t made a single appearance for the Clarets this season while Zaroury’s game time has been limited, making just nine appearances in all competitions, with only those of those coming from the start.

Significantly, Manuel Benson remains with the Clarets despite a month of speculation linking him with a potential move away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The likes of Leeds, Middlesbrough and Sunderland all showed interest, but the 26-year-old will now fight for his place during the second half of the season.

Dara Costelloe, Owen Dodgson and Michael Mellon (all Dundee), Scott Twine (Bristol City), Darko Churlinov (Schalke), Michael Obafemi (Millwall) have all previously been sent out on loan this month.

Backup goalkeeper Denis Franchi has also joined Italian side Ternana Calcio on a permanent deal.