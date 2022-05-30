Two Burnley players and a Leeds United defender feature in the Premier League's most 'Ineffective XI'

Trophies marking ‘Player of the Year’, ‘Players’ Player of the Year’, ‘Goal of the Season’ and ‘Top Goalscorer’ are the end-of-season awards that everybody wants to win after a long, hard campaign.
But data analysts at WhoScored have devised a list off accolades that nobody in the top flight will want to be associated with and, off the back of that, have drawn up the division’s most ‘ineffective’ team.
Scroll through our gallery to see who makes the line-up and why they’ve been included.
1. Ben Foster (Goalkeeper)
The Watford stopper finished the campaign with the worst save success rate in the Premier League at 58.3%. The Hornets conceded the third most goals (77) in the top flight this term as they returned to the Championship.
Photo: BEN STANSALL
2. Sergi Canos (Right Back)
Brentford's Spanish defender had the worst pass accuracy percentage in his own half of all outfield players in the Premier League. He might have contributed to five goals in total for the Bees, but he boasted a miserly 69.4% pass success rate in his own half, and was sent off on the final day of the season.
Photo: Gareth Copley
3. Daniel Amartey (Centre Back)
No outfield player in the Premier Division committed more errors leading to a shot than Leicester City's Ghanaian defender. Amartey committed four errors leading to an opposition shot on goal.
Photo: GEOFF CADDICK
4. Diego Llorente (Centre Back)
Leeds United's Spanish centre back had the worst aerial success rate of all centre backs in the division. While The Whites' goals conceded per game return dropped from 3.0 to 1.75 when he started, the ex-Real Madrid defender managed to win just 43.9% of his aerial duels.
Photo: Marc Atkins