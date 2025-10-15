Two Burnley home games rescheduled for live TV coverage in December
Scott Parker’s side will now face Crystal Palace at the earlier time of 7.30pm, rather than 7.45pm, for their Turf Moor encounter on Wednesday, December 3.
Ten days later, meanwhile, the Clarets will now take on Fulham at 5.30pm on Saturday, December 13. The fixture was originally scheduled to take place at the normal time of 3pm.
Both games have been picked for live coverage on Sky Sports.
The away games against Newcastle United (Saturday, December 6) and Bournemouth (Saturday, December 20) have not been picked for TV, so will remain as scheduled.
The TV companies are yet to select their picks for the festive period, which the Premier League say will be announced separately “as soon as possible”.
As it stands, Burnley take on Everton at Turf Moor on Saturday, December 27 (3pm kick-off). The Clarets are then pencilled in to host Newcastle United three days later on Tuesday, December 30 (8pm kick-off).
With Burnley’s game against Chelsea on Saturday, November 22 already moved for TV coverage, with a 12.30pm kick-off, that means the Clarets will play in front of the cameras for three straight home games.
