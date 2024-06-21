Two Burnley coaches depart as Vincent Kompany finalises backroom team at Bayern Munich
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 38-year-old will be supported by Floribert N’Galula, who worked alongside him at Turf Moor, as well as Rene Maric, who is promoted from within Bayern’s existing structure.
Aaron Danks, meanwhile, makes the move to Bavaria from Middlesbrough, having previously worked under the Belgian at Anderlecht.
In addition, Bram Greers also leaves the Clarets to join Bayern as a fitness coach.
Rodyse Munienge, who also worked with Kompany at Anderlecht, completes his backroom team as his personal assistant.
Craig Bellamy worked with Kompany at both Anderlecht and Burnley but won’t be joining his former boss in Germany.
Instead he’s been appointed Burnley’s acting head coach and is in the running to take over on a permanent basis.
Mike Jackson, another member of Kompany’s team at Turf Moor, is currently assisting Bellamy as part of the caretaker team.
It’s been reported that goalkeeping coach Jelle Ten Rouwelaar is set to join Ajax, a move that had been lined up prior to Kompany’s exit.
It remains to be seen what the future holds for set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo and analyst Richard Bredice, who were both brought to the club by Kompany.
The latest developments come after the Clarets appointed Dane Henrik Jensen as first-team assistant head coach.
The 39-year-old joins from Swedish side Kalmar FF, where he was managing in the Allsvenskan - the top tier of Swedish football.
The appointment has no connection to the club’s ongoing search for Vincent Kompany’s successor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.