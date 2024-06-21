Two Burnley coaches depart as Vincent Kompany finalises backroom team at Bayern Munich

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Vincent Kompany has finalised his backroom staff at Bayern Munich, bringing two coaches from Burnley with him.

The 38-year-old will be supported by Floribert N’Galula, who worked alongside him at Turf Moor, as well as Rene Maric, who is promoted from within Bayern’s existing structure.

Aaron Danks, meanwhile, makes the move to Bavaria from Middlesbrough, having previously worked under the Belgian at Anderlecht.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition, Bram Greers also leaves the Clarets to join Bayern as a fitness coach.

Rodyse Munienge, who also worked with Kompany at Anderlecht, completes his backroom team as his personal assistant.

Craig Bellamy worked with Kompany at both Anderlecht and Burnley but won’t be joining his former boss in Germany.

Instead he’s been appointed Burnley’s acting head coach and is in the running to take over on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 30: Vincent Kompany head coach of Bayern Munich speaks to the media during a press conference to announce the appointment of a new head coach at Allianz Arena on May 30, 2024 in Munich, Germany. The 38-year-old Kompany has agreed a contract with the German record champions through to 30 June 2027. The former Belgium international most recently managed English Premier League club FC Burnley. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images)

Mike Jackson, another member of Kompany’s team at Turf Moor, is currently assisting Bellamy as part of the caretaker team.

It’s been reported that goalkeeping coach Jelle Ten Rouwelaar is set to join Ajax, a move that had been lined up prior to Kompany’s exit.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for set-piece coach Eliot Tybebo and analyst Richard Bredice, who were both brought to the club by Kompany.

The latest developments come after the Clarets appointed Dane Henrik Jensen as first-team assistant head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 39-year-old joins from Swedish side Kalmar FF, where he was managing in the Allsvenskan - the top tier of Swedish football.