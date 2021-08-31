Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: Dan James completes Leeds move, Chelsea close in on Saul
All the moves, rumours and more as the summer transfer window comes to a close
It’s that time again.
We’re less than 24 hours away from the 2021 summer transfer window closing and it’s looking like a busy one.
Will Kylian Mbappe finally get his Madrid move? Who’s going to pull off the inevitable shock last minute move in the Premier League? Stick with us throughout the day for all the latest news and updates.
Deadline Day LIVE
Daniel James to Leeds is finally done
The never-ending saga is finally over.
James joins Leeds United on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
No last minute turnarounds this time.
Santiago Munoz announced
Newcastle United have announced the signing of Mexico U23 international, Munoz.
The 19-year-old will link up with the Magpies’ academy side.
Will there be any more movement on Tyneside before the day is out?
Berahino back
It was reported earlier that Saido Berahino may be on for a return for England and that is exactly what has happened.
The 28-year-old links up with Darren Moore at Sheffield Wednesday.
If his problems are behind him, it could be a coup of a signing at League One level.
Boro bring in experienced striker
Middlesbrough have completed the signing of Andraz Sporar on a season-long loan from Portuguese champions, Sporting Lisbon.
The forward has made over 300 career appearances but is still only 27-years-old.
He will join up with his new teammates off the back of the international break.
Another brick wall for Magpies?
They’ve been tracking Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury but it now looks likelier that the move will not develop.
Still time for things to change but it could be another window of frustration for Newcastle United.
Saul Niguez edging closer to Chelsea move
It has been ongoing for weeks but it looks as though Chelsea may finally be getting their man.
Saul Niguez to Stamford Bridge is CLOSE.
Cedric Itten joins Greuther Furth
Rangers forward Cedric Itten has joined Bundesliga side Greuther Furth on a season-long loan.
Aston Villa defender moves on loan
Dominic Revan has joined League Two side Northampton Town on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old captained the young Villa side that played against Liverpool in last year’s FA Cup third round.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Career in numbers
Decent.
Saido Berahino returning to English football
It’s not like Saido Berahino to be after a move on deadline day, is it?
The former West Bromwich Albion and Stoke City forward looks to be closing in on a move to League One side, Sheffield Wednesday.