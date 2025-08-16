Tottenham v Burnley confirmed XIs and team news as Scott Parker names three debutants

Scott Parker has handed out three debuts for Burnley’s Premier League opener against Tottenham.

Summer signings Martin Dubravka, Kyle Walker and Quilindschy Hartman all get the nod for this afternoon’s season opener in North London.

While Dubravka comes in for Vaclav Hladky in goal, the team is otherwise unchanged from last week’s final pre-season friendly against Lazio.

Fellow summer recruits Max Weiss, Lesley Ugochukwu, Jacob Bruun Larsen and Loum Tchouana are all named on the bench, but Armando Broja is not involved.

The Clarets also stick with the back three that they’ve worked on during pre-season, with Hartman and Oliver Sonne taking the wing-back roles and Walker, Hjalmar Ekdal and Maxime Esteve in the back three.

Josh Laurent partners Josh Cullen in midfield, while Hannibal and Jaidon Anthony play off Lyle Foster in attack.

Last season’s 14-goal scorer Zian Flemming is fit enough to be named among the substitutes, but the likes of Axel Tuanzebe, Bashir Humphreys, Jordan Beyer, Connor Roberts and the aforementioned Broja all miss out, as well as long-term absentee Zeki Amdouni.

The likes of Hannes Delcroix, Joe Worrall, Manuel Benson, Luca Koleosho, Mike Tresor and Ashley Barnes aren’t picked either.

TEAMS

Spurs: Vicario, Porro, Romero, van de Ven, Spence, Gray, Sarr, Bergvall, Johnson, Kudus, Richarlison

Subs: Kinsky, Danso, Davies, Palhinha, Tel, Vuskovic, Bentancur, Odobert, Solanke

Burnley: Dubravka, Sonne, Walker, Ekdal, Esteve, Hartman, Cullen, Laurent, Hannibal, Anthony, Foster

Subs: Weiss, Worrall, Pires, Ugochukwu, Ramsey, Bruun Larsen, Edwards, Tchouana, Flemming

Referee: Michael Oliver

