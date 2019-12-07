Tottenham Hotspur 5, Burnley 0

Burnley suffered a third-successive defeat - and sixth in eight - as they were hammered at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The game was effectively over within eight minutes as Spurs surged forward from the off and surged into a two-goal lead, before killing the Clarets off for good with a remarkable 80-yard run and finish from Son.

Harry Kane added a second soon after the restart to make it 4-0, and the England captain played in Moussa Sissoko to poke in a fifth.

Sean Dyche made three changes from the side which lost 4-1 to champions Manchester City at Turf Moor on Tuesday night, with Matt Lowton back in for Phil Bardsley at right back, while goalscorer Robbie Brady replaced former Tottenham winger Aaron Lennon on the flank, with Jay Rodriguez coming in up front, as Jeff Hendrick dropped back into midfield at the expense of loan man Danny Drinkwater.

However, the gameplan was blown out of the water.

Lowton’s ball forward was cut out by Toby Alderweireld, who picked out Son. The South Korean teed up Kane, who, as Burnley backed off, took aim from 30 yards and beat England teammate Nick Pope.

And moments later, Pope saved well from Son, but Dele flicked on as the ball was recycled, and Lucas Moura finished at the far post.

Moussa Sissoko then hit the post from Son’s pass, as Spurs threatened to run riot, before James Tarkowski got back to deny Dele one on one, although he didn’t appear to get a lot of the ball.

Burnley had a decent spell as they looked for a way back, and Davinson Sanchez denied a certain goal for Chris Wood as he looked to nod in the rebound after Brady’s header hit the bar from a superb Dwight McNeil cross.

Lowton was booked for a crude challenge to halt Son breaking, but the Clarets threatened again on the counter as Rodriguez won the ball in his own half and got on the end of an Erik Pieters cross, heading at Paulo Gazzaniga.

But Spurs killed the game with a goal which, from their point of view, will he viewed as a magnificent solo effort, but from Burnley’s, the result of lamentable defending, as Son was allowed to go 80 yards, as he waltzed all the way past Lowton, Tarkowski, Brady, Jeff Hendrick, Pieters and Lowton again, before beating Pope.

Kane almost added a fourth as he headed over Son’s free kick, while Rodriguez headed wide from McNeil’s cross, before Jack Cork hooked the ball in, but Wood had already been penalised for a soft foul on Gazzaniga.

Son wanted a penalty right on half-time for a Hendrick handball from his free kick, but while it struck the midfielder’s arm, it was by his side and in a natural position.

There were no Burnley changes at the break, and the Clarets enjoyed a spell of possession, which led to Pieters crossing for Rodriguez, who dummies and looked to receive a flick from Wood, only for Sanchez to block him off.

But Kane quickly added a fourth as he cut inside Tarkowski and Ben Mee before slamming past Pope for his second.

Matej Vydra replaced Wood with 25 minutes, at the same time Serge Aurier somehow escaped punishment for a dreadful challenge on McNeil, which the young winger eventually shook off.

There was still time for Sissoko to swap passes with Kane and poke past Pope for the fifth, and that was how it finished on a dismal afternoon in North London.