Top scorer Chris Wood and key man Ashley Westwood a doubt for Burnley

Striker Chris Wood and midfielder Ashley Westwood are doubts for Burnley’s trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Seven-goal top scorer Wood, who shrugged off illness to head the winner against Newcastle United at the weekend, has an Achilles problem.

And Westwood, who returned against the Magpies after missing the previous three games through suspension and a groin injury, is again struggling with the latter.

Both scored in the 3-1 win at the Vitality Stadium in April, while Wood netted from Westwood’s corner against Newcastle.

Sean Dyche said: "Woody has a knock on his Achilles, we’ll see how he is.

“And Westy has a tight groin, so we’ll also have to see how he is.”However, Charlie Taylor, who has missed the last three games after a hamstring strain suffered against Crystal Palace, and Kevin Long are likely to be available, while Ben Gibson remains out: "Charlie Taylor and Kevin Long trained all week, but Gibbo had a niggly groin and I doubt he’ll make it."

Johann Berg Gudmundsson has been out with a hamstring injury sustained on international duty, but is into a match programme on his way back to fitness: “Johann got through 60 minutes in a reserve game, and we have an Under 23 game Saturday, so hopefully he’ll get 90 minutes.”