Top Manchester City prospect Taylor Harwood-Bellis reunited with Vincent Kompany on loan at Burnley

The England Under 21 captain, 20, had a similar spell under Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht last season, making 19 appearances, before spending the second half of the season at Stoke City, playing 24 times.

The Stockport-born defender also had a period on loan at rivals Blackburn Rovers in 2020/21, making 19 appearances, and has eight first team appearances to his name with City to date, scoring once in the FA Cup at Port Vale.

He has been with City from the age of six, making his professional debut in September 2019 in the Carabao Cup at Preston.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Taylpor Harwood-Bellis

Harwood-Bellis, said: “I’m buzzing with it. I obviously knew about it for a while, so I’m happy to get it all done, all the medical stuff done, and to get it all sorted.

“I feel like this will hopefully be the best season that I’ll have in the Championship with all the experience I’ve got and I’m looking forward to a good season. Hopefully it’s one with lots of success."

Kompany added: "I am looking forward to working with Taylor once again, and I know first-hand the qualities he will bring to the group.

"Taylor is a fantastic player and leader with a tremendous mentality that fits within our culture, and he knows exactly what the Championship is all about.