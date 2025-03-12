Tony Mowbray makes 'no inferiority complex' claim as West Brom claim hard-earned Burnley point

Tony Mowbray was delighted with the way his West Brom side took the game to Burnley and didn’t just sit back and settle for a point.

The Baggies were good value for their 1-1 draw at Turf Moor last night as the Clarets missed out on the opportunity to move top of the table.

Mowbray’s side even threatened to end Burnley’s unbeaten run when they took the lead through John Swift’s free-kick, only to gift Scott Parker’s side a leveller when goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith fumbled a Lucas Pires shot straight to Zian Flemming to tap home.

While Mowbray was pleased to come away with a point, he felt it could easily have been all three.

“The point is useful, of course,” Mowbray said afterwards. “But the performance is what I judge the team on. I thought the energy, the intensity and the effort was right there for 90 minutes. We needed it to be, playing against a really good team.

“We more than competed and part of me thinks we could’ve sneaked that game and won 2-1.

“They pushed us back for spells and you have to understand that when you come here. We had to defend and we did that very well.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 11: Scott Parker, Manager of Burnley, shakes hands with Tony Mowbray, Manager of West Bromwich Albion, prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and West Bromwich Albion FC at Turf Moor on March 11, 2025 in Burnley, England.

“Saying that, we had some chances to nick a second. Unfortunately, that just didn’t happen for us.

“John Swift’s free-kick was a fantastic goal. He’s a wonderful player and he’s very talented. Certain games need certain types of players to give us the best chance to win.

“I’m trying to change the mentality of the players and I’m trying to get us to play on the front foot. I believe that we can go anywhere and go toe-to-toe and have no inferiority complex.

“The best sort of defence is attack and playing in the opposition’s half, as opposed to sitting back and trying to keep a clean sheet and letting the other team have a lot of the ball.

“I think the fans here want us to attack and play on the front foot. They want to see us score plenty of goals and win. I would rather win 4-3 than 1-0, if that makes sense. That’s just my mentality. I want to win football matches and inspire the players on the pitch to fight for the badge.”