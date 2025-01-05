Tommy McDermott’s inclusion on Burnley bench explained as Massengo and Hountondji miss out
That’s according to head coach Scott Parker, who was initially planning to name Han-Noah Massengo among his substitutes.
That was down to the absence of midfielder Hannibal, who served the first game of his three-match ban for his stamp during the New Year’s Day stalemate against Stoke City.
Elsewhere on the bench, the returning Ashley Barnes – who re-signed for the club late on Thursday night – took the spot of Andreas Hountondji.
When asked if Hountondji had a knock, Parker said: “He just didn’t make the squad today.
“Noah was in the squad but fell out late on, hence why Tommy the young boy was on the bench.”
McDermott, a 19-year-old midfielder, has made just one appearance for Burnley, which came back in August off the bench during the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves. Will Hugill was another youngster to be handed his debut during that game.
Signed from Port Vale in February 2024, McDermott is a regular for the club’s Under-21 side.
He made two appearance for the Valiants before making the move to East Lancashire and also spent time out on loan in non-league with Salisbury, Curzon Ashton and Rochdale.
Parker opted to revert back to the side that drew 0-0 at Middlesbrough at the end of December, with Jeremy Sarmiento taking Hannibal’s side on the left wing.
The likes of Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.
