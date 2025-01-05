Tommy McDermott’s inclusion on Burnley bench explained as Massengo and Hountondji miss out

Matt Scrafton
By Matt Scrafton

Burnley FC writer

Published 5th Jan 2025, 12:00 GMT
Burnley youngster Tommy McDermott was drafted onto Burnley’s bench for the derby against Blackburn Rovers late on.
Scott Parker speaks of satisfaction after Burnley's derby victory against Blackb...

That’s according to head coach Scott Parker, who was initially planning to name Han-Noah Massengo among his substitutes.

That was down to the absence of midfielder Hannibal, who served the first game of his three-match ban for his stamp during the New Year’s Day stalemate against Stoke City.

Elsewhere on the bench, the returning Ashley Barneswho re-signed for the club late on Thursday night – took the spot of Andreas Hountondji.

When asked if Hountondji had a knock, Parker said: “He just didn’t make the squad today.

“Noah was in the squad but fell out late on, hence why Tommy the young boy was on the bench.”

McDermott, a 19-year-old midfielder, has made just one appearance for Burnley, which came back in August off the bench during the Carabao Cup defeat to Wolves. Will Hugill was another youngster to be handed his debut during that game.

WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Han-Noah Massengo of Burnley FC during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on August 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)WOLVERHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 28: Daniel Podence of Wolverhampton Wanderers is challenged by Han-Noah Massengo of Burnley FC during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Burnley at Molineux on August 28, 2024 in Wolverhampton, England. (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images)
Signed from Port Vale in February 2024, McDermott is a regular for the club’s Under-21 side.

He made two appearance for the Valiants before making the move to East Lancashire and also spent time out on loan in non-league with Salisbury, Curzon Ashton and Rochdale.

Parker opted to revert back to the side that drew 0-0 at Middlesbrough at the end of December, with Jeremy Sarmiento taking Hannibal’s side on the left wing.

The likes of Jordan Beyer, Aaron Ramsey, Enock Agyei, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond and Mike Tresor all remain absent.

