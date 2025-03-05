'To go 2-0 down...': Omer Riza makes Cardiff City claim after being edged out by Burnley

Omer Riza felt his Cardiff City side were worthy of stealing a late point during their narrow defeat to Burnley.

Riza’s side, who remain just one place above the dropzone, probably ought to have levelled right at the death when Will Fish, left completely unmarked, somehow managed to steer wide of goal.

Giving his take, Riza said: “We were poor at dealing with balls into the box and we didn’t get tight enough or pick up men well enough. We weren’t sharp enough in those moments.

"To go 2-0 down against a team like Burnley, you make things hard for yourself.

"Having said that, we scored the goal which gave us a lifeline and after 20 minutes we tried to get after them more. We get ourselves back in the game and I thought we were the better team in the second-half.

“Will, nine times out of 10 puts that in the back of the net, he scores them in training all the time. It’s come across the box and the keeper spreading himself has put him off and it’s gone past the far post.

"Yousef [Salech] hit the post and the crossbar, so we had our chances against a good side who don’t concede goals. The bottom line is we didn’t pick up any points, but the second half for me was a lot more pleasing.

"They went into a low block to stop us from scoring and it got them their result. It’s disappointing overall because I think we were worth a point.”