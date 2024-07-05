'Time to back the cardigan!': Burnley fans have their say on Scott Parker's appointment as new head coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Burnley finally have a new man at the helm!

The 43-year-old, who has been out of work since being sacked by Club Brugge in March 2023, will be tasked with getting Burnley back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

That was clearly something that attracted Alan Pace and the board to Parker, given he already has two promotions on his CV with Fulham and Bournemouth respectively.

Here’s a selection of comments from Clarets fans reacting to the appointment:

John Robertson: Welcome, Scott! Time for us all to back the manager & the squad now.Whilst people go searching for justifiable scepticism, there’s plenty in this appointment to be very pleased with. A talented squad we have; a manager that can adopt pragmatism is a sensible call.

Clarets Roundup: Scotty Parker’s Clarets and Blue army. Let’s get behind this manager and get ourselves back into the Premier League. Big season for Burnley, looking forward to seeing the new look squad and getting going in the championship.

Parker has penned a three-year contract at Turf Moor. Picture: Burnley FC

Shawn Hoagland: New chapter—time to back the cardigan! Welcome, Scott!

Martin J Cook: I've said it before, it's an underwhelming choice imo, but we have to give him the support & the chance to prove himself. Would have been good to get clarification on Bellamy and Jackson at the same time. Presume they're staying? CB mentioned in interview at least

Claret Ronnie: First manager with a full head of hair for 12 years!

Jordan Rushworth: Not thrilled by Parker being appointed. But got to back him now and give it a fair chance. Think fans need to accept the job is tougher than a lot might believe. At least Pace and Parker's comments are focused on immediate success rather than a bogus 5 year plan. One thing to add is that at least now we'll have a manager focused predominantly on advancing the prospect of Burnley fc and not their own individual career prospects as Kompany did. So that's one huge positive

Russell Shardlow: Everyone deserves a chance before passing judgement.

Otis Weston: I’m happy let’s see how he gets on come on you clarets come on Scott

Burnley Xtra: Underwhelming compared to candidates like RVD and Corberan, however he does have experience in the Championship and I back him to take us to the prem. But only time will tell if he can keep us there.

Nick Lancaster: 2 promotions 2 seasons…

Ian Prickett: Would have hoped for a more exciting signing tbh, not over impressed with this choice

Ellie Marlow: I’m reserving judgement. Let’s give him a chance