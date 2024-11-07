Three changes: Scott Parker throws potential curveball with Burnley's starting XI for West Brom clash
Burnley’s head coach has responded to Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall by making three changes to his side.
One is entirely expected, as Zian Flemming comes straight back in for Andreas Hountondji after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.
Elsewhere, Lucas Pires replaces Bashir Humphreys at left-back, while Jeremy Sarmiento comes in for Josh Laurent.
With wide man Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho also starting, that suggests that Sarmiento may be deployed in a number 10 role.
Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.
As for the Baggies, they make three changes to the side drew 1-1 with Luton Town in their last encounter.
TEAMS
West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Holgate, Heggem, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt, Fellows, Swift, Grant, Maja
Subs: Wildsmith, Nelson, Racic, Diakite, Diangana, Wallace, Dobbin, Johnston, Cole
Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Anthony, Flemming
Subs: Hladky, Egan, Humphreys, Dodgson, Laurent, Hannibal, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez
Referee: Tom Nield