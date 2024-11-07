Three changes: Scott Parker throws potential curveball with Burnley's starting XI for West Brom clash

Scott Parker has thrown something of a curveball with his team selection for Burnley’s televised Thursday night clash with West Brom.

Burnley’s head coach has responded to Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Millwall by making three changes to his side.

One is entirely expected, as Zian Flemming comes straight back in for Andreas Hountondji after being ineligible to face his parent club at the weekend.

Elsewhere, Lucas Pires replaces Bashir Humphreys at left-back, while Jeremy Sarmiento comes in for Josh Laurent.

With wide man Jaidon Anthony and Luca Koleosho also starting, that suggests that Sarmiento may be deployed in a number 10 role.

Jordan Beyer, Hjalmar Ekdal, Joe Worrall, Hannes Delcroix, Aaron Ramsey, Manuel Benson, Nathan Redmond, Mike Tresor and Lyle Foster all remain sidelined.

As for the Baggies, they make three changes to the side drew 1-1 with Luton Town in their last encounter.

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 05: Jeremy Sarmiento of Burnley runs with the ball during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Preston North End FC at Turf Moor on October 05, 2024 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

TEAMS

West Brom: Palmer, Furlong, Holgate, Heggem, Styles, Molumby, Mowatt, Fellows, Swift, Grant, Maja

Subs: Wildsmith, Nelson, Racic, Diakite, Diangana, Wallace, Dobbin, Johnston, Cole

Burnley: Trafford, Roberts, Egan-Riley, Esteve, Pires, Cullen, Brownhill, Koleosho, Sarmiento, Anthony, Flemming

Subs: Hladky, Egan, Humphreys, Dodgson, Laurent, Hannibal, Agyei, Hountondji, Rodriguez

Referee: Tom Nield