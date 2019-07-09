'This made me a bit emotional': Burnley fans react as Jay Rodriguez comes home

Jay Rodriguez has completed a long-awaited return to Burnley - and fans have been quick to share their delight over the news.

The 29-year-old striker has signed a two-year deal to return to his hometown side, with the option of a further year, after activating his £10m release clause.

His return to Turf Moor comes seven years after departing when he joined Southampton before joining West Bromwich Albion in 2017.

Here is just some of the reaction social media:

@JonathanHG87: He's one of our own, he's one of our own

@ryan_murton: Great signing. In this market; cheap as chips

@LMPycroftJ4: Welcome home Jay, 29 years old? Really? That makes me feel old..... great signing for the club.

Jeffrey Bradley: In Sean we trust and if Sean thinks this is a good signing then brilliant. UTC

@ccally45: Class deal for all involved excellent price in an inflated market! Dyche kind of player knows the club well!

Welcome home Jay..... nice to see him have the number 19 shirt as he had it when I first remembered him playing for the club!!

@Nick_Wharton956: Means an awful lot to a club like Burnley to have a hometown lad in the team. Even more when that lad's as good as JRod

@mandy166: I can’t lie, this made me a bit emotional.

Philip Caine: Best news this Summer and it's not over yet Mr Chairman. Welcome back, Jay. UTC.