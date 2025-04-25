Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley Football Club will celebrate its promotion back to the Premier League with a parade in town next month.

The celebrations will take place through Burnley town centre on Tuesday, May 6th, following the Clarets’ promotion-sealing 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Easter Monday.

It will also follow their final game of the season as they face Millwall on Sunday, May 3rd, with the Championship title still at stake.

A Burnley FC spokesperson said: “The parade will continue the Club’s tradition of bringing the town together to celebrate the achievement of promotion to the top-flight.

The players of Burnley celebrate with champagne following the team's victory and subsequent promotion to the Premier League in the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley FC and Sheffield United FC at Turf Moor on April 21st, 2025 in Burnley, England. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

“The Club wish to ensure supporters have the chance to plan in advance and hope that as many fans as possible will join us for what is set to be another fantastic day as we celebrate promotion to the Premier League with Scott and the team.

“Further details including timings and Burnley Council activities on the day will be announced next week.

“We look forward to seeing you there, Clarets!”