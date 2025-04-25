This is when Burnley Football Club's Premier League promotion parade will take place
The celebrations will take place through Burnley town centre on Tuesday, May 6th, following the Clarets’ promotion-sealing 2-1 victory against Sheffield United on Easter Monday.
It will also follow their final game of the season as they face Millwall on Sunday, May 3rd, with the Championship title still at stake.
A Burnley FC spokesperson said: “The parade will continue the Club’s tradition of bringing the town together to celebrate the achievement of promotion to the top-flight.
“The Club wish to ensure supporters have the chance to plan in advance and hope that as many fans as possible will join us for what is set to be another fantastic day as we celebrate promotion to the Premier League with Scott and the team.
“Further details including timings and Burnley Council activities on the day will be announced next week.
“We look forward to seeing you there, Clarets!”
