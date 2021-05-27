This is the staggering estimated amount Burnley, Newcastle United, Leeds United and Aston Villa earned from the Premier League this season
The 2020/21 Premier League campaign is over – but just how much money does each club stand to pocket from it?
Figures from Nick Harris (@sportingintel) estimates the amount that Burnley and their rivals are set to receive from Premier League central funds and prize money.
Clubs receive more money the higher up the table they finish – Sean Dyche's side finished 17th – plus a larger ‘facility fee’ the more often they are shown live on TV in the United Kingdom.
Under the Sky Sports and BT Sport TV deals, 200 of the 380 games this season were due to be shown live in the UK.
All 380 games were broadcast due to the pandemic but the facility fees are still calculated on the 200 games the broadcasters would have shown in a normal season.
That said, clubs are also required to pay some money back to broadcasters, i.e a rebate, due to the Covid-19 disruption during the 2019-20 season. The more a club earns in Premier League money, the higher the rebate.
The estimated figures are based on methods of previous seasons – check out to see how the Clarets compared to their top-flight counterparts: