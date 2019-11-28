This is how VAR has affected the Premier League table - including Burnley, Brighton, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal
Research has shown the massive impact the new VAR system has had on the Premier League table so far this campaign.
Paddy Power Games have looked at the numbers to find out which teams have benefited the most from VAR decisions and which teams are struggling because of them.
1. Liverpool
Points without VAR: 35 'Points change: -2'Position change: N/A
2. Manchester City
Points without VAR: 30 'Points change: +2'Position change: +2
3. Chelsea
Points without VAR: 27'Points change: +1'Position change: N/A
4. Leicester City
Points without VAR: 25'Points change: -4'Position change: -2
