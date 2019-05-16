There's plenty more to come, insists Burnley striker Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes has promised that there’s still plenty more to come after finishing the season as Burnley’s leading scorer in the Premier League.

The 29-year-old finished up with 12 league goals, two more than strike partner Chris Wood, though the pair were level in all competitions with 13.

Barnes, who has made a total of 136 appearances for the Clarets in the top flight, scoring 32 goals, became the club’s highest scorer in a single season in the Premier League when finding the net against Arsenal on Sunday.

When heading Johann Berg Gudmundsson’s cross beyond German goalkeeper Bernd Leno in the 65th minute at Turf Moor, he surpassed the 11 goals scored by Danny Ings four years ago.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion forward, who has out-scored Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford for three seasons in succession, said: “It is a great achievement for me and I keep getting better each season I am playing in the Premier League.

“I am learning a lot but I am still way off it and I still need to learn and work hard but that is something I am willing to do.

“There is plenty more to come, we will keep going and keep fighting and see where I can go. It is a fantastic club, I have two years left on my contract, I am happy here.”

Barnes has enjoyed another exception term on an individual note, but he acknowledges that success can only be achieved as a collective.

Sean Dyche’s side looked down and out for a spell when taking just 12 points over the first half of the season, but the players showed a thick skin to engineer their resurgence.

In the end they took 28 points from 19 games, the 11th best return in the division, to end the term in 15th position.

Barnes said: “It is a fantastic season looking back at it now. To only have 12 points at Christmas and to then come away with staying in the league, and not just staying in the league but staying in the league a few weeks ago, means it was a pleasing season.

“It is a massive achievement and is fantastic from us. So to get to where we have is a huge credit to all the lads because we dug deep and got out of it.”