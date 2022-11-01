The Manchester City legend has seen the Clarets drop points from winning positions, he has seen them overturn deficits.

There have been last minute goals that have gone against his side and, more recently, a last-ditch winner that went in favour of his players.

The Premier League Hall of Famer, who won four top flight titles at the Etihad, has relished each and every challenge he's faced.

And he's smiled through them all. He said: "I just enjoy the job in general, it's nothing more complicated. It could be a bad time, it could be a good time, but I think in chaos and in difficult times it is where you learn the most.

"It's not something that worries me. Now we've got the luxury of learning while we're doing well. I enjoy the league, I've always loved working with the players that I've worked with, and it's no different this season."

The ex-Anderlecht chief witnessed many of the club's key assets stripped away on his arrival, with out-of-contract stars James Tarkowski and Ben Mee moving on, while the sales of Nick Pope, Nathan Collins, Dwight McNeil and Maxwel Cornet were used, in part, to fund the rebuild.

Injuries have held back a few of his new recruits, including League One Player of the Year Scott Twine and North Macedonia winger Darko Churlinov, but a gang of his summer acquisitions have shown great potential, alongside the retained 'old guard'.

"There is a few more players to come and that is the exciting bit," beamed Kompany. "I don't think we have finished presenting and unveiling all of our players, there are a few Easter Eggs still to open and I really look forward to it and hope the squad will get even stronger coming back from the winter break."

Burnley are currently on a 15-game unbeaten run in the Championship and they're top of the table with 35 points, averaging just short of two points per game (1.94), with a +16 goal difference, which is the best in the division.

After newcomers Manuel Benson and Anass Zaroury helped to turn things around at home to Reading at the weekend, Kompany said: "There's not one player that isn't able to hold his own ground in this league.

"We've faced every type of challenge and we've faced it head on. It's just for us to create a little bit of a gap between the teams that we're playing against but, in this league, it's not that easy.

