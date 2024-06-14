The two Burnley men to keep an eye on at Euro 2024 as Germany v Scotland prepares to kick-off tournament

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Euro 2024 finally gets underway today and there will be two names for Burnley fans to keep an eye on at this summer’s tournament.

Frontmen Zeki Amdouni and Wout Weghorst will both represent the Clarets on the international stage in Germany.

Amdouni will be hoping to help fire Switzerland out of a group that contains the hosts as well as Scotland and Hungary.

Despite his mixed debut campaign at Turf Moor, Amdouni remains a regular starter for his national side, scoring seven times in 15 appearances.

Weghorst, meanwhile, is in form for the Netherlands, scoring in back-to-back friendlies ahead of their opening group game against Poland on Sunday. France and Austria also make up their group.

The 31-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Hoffenheim, has been capped 31 times by the Dutch national side, scoring 11 times.

Ameen Al-Dakhil had been a regular member of the Belgian setup but he’s since dropped out following an injury-hit campaign with the Clarets, having not featured since January.

Away from the Euros, Lyle Foster recently made his return for South Africa with a substitute appearance against Nigeria.

The striker hadn’t been a part of the Bafana Bafana setup since making his return to action, having taken an indefinite break to prioritise his mental health.

Clarets teammate Manuel Benson made his international debut as a substitute for Angola, while there was less good news for Hjalmar Ekdal who suffered a hamstring injury during Sweden’s 2-1 defeat to Denmark last week.

After the game, Sweden boss Jon Dahl Tomasson said: “He suffered pain in his hamstring after a run, which made continuing to play impossible.

"We will do further investigations tomorrow, after which we will probably know more.

“I am extremely disappointed when players break up because I know how much he wants to play for Sweden.

“He was extremely disappointed. I was also very disappointed for him because he has trained very well.