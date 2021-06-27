The top 20 most popular Euro 2020 TV pundits - how do ex-Burnley stars rank?

Football fans feasting their eyes on Euro 2020 coverage have revealed the most popular pundits at the championships.

BBC and ITV went head to head during the Euros with both recruiting strong teams to cover the multitude of games, with several matches kicking off at the same time.

ITV swooped to land the likes of Graeme Souness, Gary Neville and Roy Keane, normally seen together on Sky Sports, while the BBC combined their trusted panel of the likes of Alan Shearer, Alex Scott and Micah Richards with an international flavour of Jurgen Klinsmann and Cesc Fabregas.

A survey by bettingexpert.com asked football fans to select their favourite pundit and there were a number of interesting picks. Amazingly, the fantastic Ally McCoist didn’t get a mention, perhaps because he hasn’t been on screen, instead working as a co-commentator.

A couple of ex-Burnley players such as Lee Dixon and Ian Wright have been working at the Euros for ITV – so how have they fared?

More than 1,000 football and TV fans were contacted to get their opinions after the group games of the Euro 2020 tournament.

Scroll through the list of pundits to see who was named as viewers’ favourite TV football analyst.

20th: James McFadden Former Scotland player McFadden has been keeping a close watching brief on Scotland's Euro 2020 campaign for the BBC.

19th: Martin Keown TV pundit Martin Keown is a former England defender, whose delivery and style doesn't always please viewers.

18th: Petr Cech Petr Cech works as technical and performance advisor at Chelsea and has been analysing Euro 2020 for BBC.

17th: Ashley Williams The man who led Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 has swapped his boots for the microphone.