The team news Man City fans didn't want to hear with THREE players set to miss Burnley clash - and two more doubtful

The Clarets’ recent record against Pep Guardiola’s men has left a lot to be desired, with 12 defeats and a draw in their last 13 meetings, and a winless run that stretches back to March 2015.

But Sean Dyche’s men could see their chances of a positive result buoyed by a number of key absences from City's squad.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s clash, Guardiola revealed that his side will be without three key players – while two more remain touch and go.

The most recent blow comes in the shape of Ferran Torres, who sustained a foot injury while away on international duty with Spain this week.

The striker suffered a ‘small fracture’ in his right foot, and his manager has since claimed that he could be sidelined for somewhere between 10 and 12 weeks.

The other notable absences from City’s usual starting XI are Ederson and Gabriel Jesus.

Neither player is injured, but the pair will be unavailable against Burnley after playing for Brazil on Thursday. They are, however, expected to return against Club Brugge on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere, Guardiola faces a wait to see whether Ilkay Gundogan and Oleksandr Zinchenko are fit enough to feature.

Both players have spent time on the sidelines in recent weeks, but have returned to training over the past few days.