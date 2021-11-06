The team news Chelsea fans didn't want to hear with FOUR players set to miss Burnley clash - Plus update on Mason Mount

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

The Clarets’ recent record against the Blues has left a lot to be desired, with six defeats and a draw in their last seven meetings. Their last win over the European champions came back in August 2017.

But Sean Dyche’s men could see their chances of a positive result buoyed by a number of key absences from Chelsea’s squad.

Speaking ahead of this afternoon’s clash, Thomas Tuchel revealed that his side will be without four key players.

Key forwards Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner are both set to miss out, as is midfielder Mateo Kovacic.

The German manager also revealed that full-back Marcos Alonso picked up a late knock in the midweek Champions League clash against Swedish side Malmo.

He said: “There is no news for the match tomorrow for Romelu and Timo. Both of them are out and Mateo is still out as well.

“Unfortunately, Marcos Alonso injured himself in the very last minute during the Malmo match. He tried now to come for training but the stress is too high on the ankle, it’s nothing big but too painful at the moment so he will not be in the squad tomorrow.”

Tuchel also provided an update on England international Mason Mount, who has missed the Blues’ last two matches through illness.

He said: “It’s a tricky one. He was ill but the reason was his wisdom tooth and a bit of an infection. He was back in training yesterday and today but he has lost a bit of weight because he cannot eat properly so he is taking medication and let’s see.